XP Power Ltd - Director Declaration: Additional Directorship

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2024

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), XP Power announces that it has been informed that Polly Williams, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at XP Power, will be appointed as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Videndum plc (symbol: VID), with effect from 1 July 2024.

The Board is satisfied that Polly's appointment with Videndum plc complies with the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 and proxy advisor guidelines.

