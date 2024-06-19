Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged APEX Geoscience Ltd., ("Apex") based out of Edmonton, Alberta to assist in updating the Company's 43-101 Technical Report on the 100%-owned 5,542-acre 'Hector Silver-Cobalt Project' located in the historic silver-cobalt producing region of Cobalt, Ontario.

Jim Nelson, President of Cruz Battery Metals stated, "We are pleased to have engaged Apex, who we have successfully worked with in the past, to update the 43-101 Technical Report on the Hector Project. Silver prices have been breaking out in 2024, so this is a great time to be updating our silver-cobalt projects, along with formulating plans for getting back to work on our Solar Lithium Project in Nevada. With over $1.5 million in the bank, we have more than enough cash on hand to carry out all the planned 2024 work programs and marketing initiatives. This will provide Cruz with an increased stream of news flow for the second half of 2024 and puts Cruz in a position towards building shareholder value."

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several projects located throughout North America. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 8,135-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' and the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Project'. Cruz's 5,542-acre Hector cobalt project is located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario, which is prospective for cobalt, silver, and diamonds. Cruz's Idaho projects include the 2,211-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project' and the 80-acre 'Idaho Star Cobalt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

If you would like to be added to Cruz's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@cruzbatterymetals.com.

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

James Nelson, CEO and Director

T: 604-899-9150

Toll free: 1-855-599-9150

E: info@cruzbatterymetals.com

W: www.cruzbatterymetals.com

Twitter: @CruzBattMetals

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213541

SOURCE: Cruz Battery Metals Corp.