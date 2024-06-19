A research team in China has developed a novel thin-silicon wafer reinforced ring (TSRR) to protect ultra-thin wafers and solar cells during production. This technique consists of applying the ring at the edge of thin wafers and is compatible with all silicon solar module technology. A research team from China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Sun Yat-sen University has demonstrated that applying a novel thin-silicon wafer reinforced ring (TSRR) at the edge of thin wafers makes the PV material much less prone to breakage. The TSRR was demonstrated on silicon wafers with thicknesses of 4. 7 ...

