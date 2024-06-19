ESS's flagship utility-scale product recognised for innovative, safe and sustainable technology that will accelerate global decarbonization.

ESS Tech, Inc. (ESS) (NYSE: GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems (LDES) for commercial and utility-scale applications, today announced that its Energy Center system was awarded the Smarter E Award for Energy Storage Technologies at the smarter E Award ceremony occurring in advance of Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany.

The smarter E Award is adjudicated by a select group of independent industry experts, analysts and academics, and is one of the foremost awards in the energy industry.

ESS was presented the award in Munich on June 18th, 2024, for the Energy Center system, a safe, and sustainable utility-scale, front-of-the-meter LDES product, which provides over eight hours of energy storage serving a wide variety of use cases and customers with a modular, scalable design. Judging criteria included technical innovation, uniqueness, societal and economic benefits, safety and creativity.

"We are honored by this recognition from Smarter E. This award underscores the critical role that long-duration energy storage will play in the clean energy transition, and the value that ESS's Energy Center product line delivers to customers," said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. "ESS's iron flow technology delivers the long-duration storage required to make renewable energy baseload energy while providing the flexibility that utilities and generators need to manage a fully renewable grid."

The Energy Center and ESS's core technologieshave received numerous certifications to internationally recognized standards including UL1973, UL 9540 and IEEE 693 High, together demonstrating the superior safety and resilience of ESS's products. The inaugural Energy Center is currently undergoing commissioning and testing in Oregon and will be incorporated into a system delivered to Portland General Electric later this year.

ESS can be found at stand B2-453 for the duration of the show.

About ESS, Inc.

At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by providing safe, sustainable, LDES that powers people, communities and businesses with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it's needed. As more renewable energy is added to the grid, LDES is essential to providing the reliability and resiliency we need when the sun is not shining, and the wind is not blowing.

Our technology uses earth-abundant iron, salt and water to deliver environmentally safe solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, independent power producers, utilities and other large energy users to deploy reliable, sustainable long-duration energy storage solutions.

For more information visit www.essinc.com

