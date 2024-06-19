EcoFlow Technology Inc.: EcoFlow Launches Home Energy Ecosystem and PowerOcean Plus at Intersolar, Announcing Strategic Partnership with Tibber

EcoFlow, a leading portable power and renewable energy solutions company, introduces the new EcoFlow Home Energy Ecosystem, allowing homeowners to manage multiple applications for simple customization of energy solutions to suit preferences while maximizing savings within a unified system.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading portable power and renewable energy solutions company, today launched the EcoFlow Home Energy Ecosystem at Intersolar. This comprehensive ecosystem offers a wide range of residential energy products, including the newest addition to the PowerOcean series, PowerOcean Plus , and allows users to customize their own home energy solutions. By integrating with Tibber, the EcoFlow PowerOcean supports dynamic tariffs to maximize savings.

EcoFlow Home Energy Ecosystem: A Comprehensive Solution for Energy Independence

In a market saturated with disjointed offerings from various brands, users are often burdened with managing multiple applications and interfaces, impeding effective energy oversight and efficiency. To counteract this challenge, EcoFlow presents the EcoFlow Home Energy Ecosystem. This comprehensive suite encompasses the flagship PowerOcean solar storage battery systems , PowerHeat and PowerGlow home heating solutions, PowerPulse EV Charger, and an array of smart devices such as smart thermostats and smart plugs. With a versatile product lineup, the EcoFlow Home Energy Ecosystem is tailored to meet the diverse requirements of homeowners, allowing for simple customization of energy solutions to suit preferences while maximizing savings within a unified system.

Through the user-friendly EcoFlow App, individuals can seamlessly integrate and manage all components of the EcoFlow Home Energy Ecosystem via a single interface. The app now includes a suite of new features including the Solar Energy Predictor for real-time solar energy forecasts, Energy Command for automating PowerOcean system configurations based on energy conditions, and the Dynamic Tariff Dashboard for making cost-effective energy purchase decisions using platforms like Tibber. Additionally, EcoFlow extends its support with the PowerInsight Home Energy Monitor and EcoFlow Web Portal, both built for streamlined home energy supervision and control. These sophisticated tools grant users immersive management capabilities, empowering homeowners to track energy consumption, optimize system performance, and make informed decisions to boost efficiency and reduce costs.

Strategic Partnership with Tibber: Enhancing Personalized Power Independence

With a shared vision that technology should adapt to users, EcoFlow and Tibber partners to accelerate personalized power independence and optimize homeowners' energy bills. By seamlessly integrating the PowerOcean series with Tibber's dynamic pricing and energy optimization algorithms, EcoFlow enables users to leverage fluctuating energy prices intelligently and maximize their savings.

Users can access the Dynamic Tariff Dashboard through the EcoFlow app, which retrieves real-time pricing data. The Dynamic Tariff Dashboard enables users to strategically set the optimal times to buy power from the grid based on the most favourable rates. The Tibber app will soon offer additional functionalities and deeper integration with the PowerOcean series. Notable features include the Smart Battery Plan, dynamically adjusting daily based on forecasted energy prices and solar production to optimize savings or earnings. With Battery Modes such as "Self Consumption" and "Earnings," users can tailor their energy management preferences to suit their needs. Additionally, the app offers 24/7 monitoring and history, providing real-time alerts and constant updates on users' energy status to ensure they are always informed and able to adjust their own power consumption.

"As the world is increasingly driven by reducing grid dependency, the collaboration between EcoFlow and Tibber represents a groundbreaking step forward in smart home energy management," said Ryan Xing, Head of Europe at EcoFlow. "This partnership combines EcoFlow's cutting-edge battery technology with Tibber's dynamic energy pricing and energy management capabilities, delivering a revolutionary solution that empowers users to optimize their energy usage with unprecedented precision and ease."

"Our new energy world with its ever increasing share of renewables works fundamentally differently from our fossil-fueled past. It is becoming increasingly important to purchase electricity when it is green and affordable. Together with EcoFlow, we have developed a forward-thinking solution to meet this need." Said Merlin Lauenburg, Managing Director for Germany at Tibber.

PowerOcean Plus: Addressing the Growing Demand for Advanced Energy Solutions

According to IHS, the residential energy market has witnessed a remarkable year-on-year growth rate of 43% in the adoption of 15-30kW hybrid inverters between 2022 and 2023, reflecting homeowners' increasing need for home energy solutions that can efficiently power all household appliances, including electric vehicle chargers and heat pumps. Concurrently, there is a burgeoning need for systems that can adapt to complex rooftop configurations and effectively harness solar energy with optimal efficiency. In response to this growing demand, EcoFlow launched PowerOcean Plus as a pivotal component of its Home Energy Ecosystem.

With a robust capability to deliver a maximum 29.9kW AC output, PowerOcean Plus empowers homeowners to simultaneously power their entire homes, thereby maximizing solar energy utilization. By accommodating up to four PV strings and boasting a maximum 40kW PV input, PowerOcean Plus is designed to cater to complex rooftop layouts, ensuring the optimal utilization of available rooftop space while capturing every ray of sunlight. Notably, the inverter's unique design features a built-in CT, eliminating the need for electricians to install a smart meter and reducing installation time by up to 40%. A single hybrid inverter can support a battery capacity of up to 60kWh. Safety is paramount in the design of PowerOcean Plus, with each battery pack boasting a fire prevention module, an IP65-certified aluminium casing, and a sophisticated Battery Management System (BMS) that guarantees optimal safety performance, fire resistance, and mechanical impact resilience, setting the industry's highest safety standard. PowerOcean Plus also supports dynamic tariffs to help users maximize savings while seamlessly integrating with the EcoFlow Home Energy Ecosystem for optimal home energy usage.

Installer Benefits and Availability

EcoFlow goes the extra mile in providing comprehensive support for installers, offering a 15-year official warranty for the PowerOcean LFP batteries, as well as the intuitive EcoFlow Pro App, which streamlines commissioning processes and enhances diagnostic capabilities. Moreover, EcoFlow's after-sale installer support includes a dedicated 12-hour hotline, personalized one-on-one live chat assistance, and service allowances. The EcoFlow Home Energy Ecosystem, including the PowerOcean Series, is already available, and PowerOcean Plus will be available for orders starting in October 2024. Interested distributors and installers can visit the EcoFlow website to obtain detailed quotations and explore partnership opportunities.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

About Tibber

Tibber is the smart digital energy provider founded in 2016 by the Norwegian Edgeir Aksnes and the Swedish Daniel Lindén. The Tibber app replaces traditional utilities with a digital energy deal and technology for smarter consumption of energy. Tibber's vision is to make sustainable energy consumption simple and affordable for all households. This is made possible through their app and their smart technology that provides consumers with real-time analytics into energy usage, and that can be paired with a large variety of smart home devices to reduce energy consumption at home. www.tibber.com .

