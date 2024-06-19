



Original-Research: LAIQON AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to LAIQON AG



Company Name: LAIQON AG

ISIN: DE000A12UP29



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 19.06.2024

Target price: EUR 8.70

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Henry Wendisch



High debt-to-equity conversion and successful capital increase

Topic: in May, LAIQON's 20/24 convertible showed a 80% conversion rate and a 5.3% cash capital increase has been placed successfully at a premium. Both capital measures underpin the investor's appetite for LAIQON's equity story.



High debt to equity conversion: the conversion window of the outstanding 20/24 convertible bond (A289BQ) closed on 31th May and 80% of bond holders chose to convert it to equity. This implies the issuance of 618k new shares, but also a small cash outflow (repayment + interest) of EUR 1.28m (eNuW) on July 17th for the remaining 20%. In our view, the decision of the vast majority of bondholders to convert into equity signals that LAIQON's shares are more attractive than a debt repayment.

Capital increase successfully placed: out of the plannend 1m shares, 928k new shares at EUR 6.25 per share have been placed to investors, leading to gross proceeds of EUR 5.8m for LAIQON. While 356k new shares (38%) have been subscribed by members of the management and supervisory board, 572k new shares (62%) were subscribed by other existing or new investors. The fact that the subscription price noted a 20% premium to the market price (as of announcement date on 4th May) also underpins the mispricing of LAIQON's shares, in our view.



In sum, both capital measures increase the number of shares by 8.8% (i.e. 1.546m shares). Thus, we changed our per share estimates accordingly, while our P&L forecast remained unchanged. Moreover, this should also slightly improve the net debt position to EUR 36m per Y/E'24 (vs. EUR 37m as of Y/E'23).

Looking ahead, FY'24e EBITDA should still remain negative at EUR -2.2m (eNuW; excluding performance fees), but nevertheless show improvements over last year (EUR -4.7m EBITDA). Currently, some of LAIQON's funds are approaching new HWMs increasing the likelihood of performance fees. Thanks to the high fix-cost base of LAIQON's business, FY'25e should see further substantial improvements thanks to 1) sales growth (+19% yoy) driven by the promising Union Investment cooperation and 2) continued OPEX efficiency (eNuW: +2% yoy), leading to an overall positive EBITDA of EUR 3.4m (eNuW; +5.6m yoy).

Thus, we reiterate our BUY recommendation and keep our fair equity value unchanged, but lower our PT to EUR 8.70 (old: EUR 10.00) due to the inreased number of shares



