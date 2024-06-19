Dar Global's latest luxury branded residential project, its first with Aston Martin, fits well with its strategy and follows its other recent announcements including its initiative in the Maldives with Dolce & Gabbana and its geographical expansion into Saudi Arabia. We anticipate that Dar Global will generate a return on equity in the mid-to-high teens across its portfolio in the medium term and, thus, we continue to value the company on a multiple of shareholders' funds basis at c US$930m (US$5.17 per share), implying c 40% upside. Our forecasts are unchanged but we believe this new project implies that risks are to the upside.

