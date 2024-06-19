The Vitocal 250-A Pro boasts a flow temperature of up to 70 C, a heating output of up to 39. 5 kW and a cooling output of up to 21. 7 kW and according to the German manufacturer, it is one of the quietest of its kind on the market. Its coefficient of performance is 5. 6. Germany-based heating specialist Viessmann has started industrial production of the Vitocal 250-A Pro large heat pump at its Berlin site. With flow temperatures of up to 70 C, the heat pump is designed for residential, light commercial and communal buildings. The system generates up to 39. 5 kW of heating output and has a cooling ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...