RAEDIAN unveiled its brand new generation of smart public charging station solutions at Intersolar EXPO.2024

MUNICH, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAEDIAN is a global company with over 10 years of experience in the research and development and manufacturing of EV chargers. The company's value focuses on continuous technological innovation, high-quality products, and cost-effective solutions. RAEDIAN commits to prioritizing customer service and satisfaction and aims to exceed customer expectations worldwide.

Visitors can discover more at B6.675 in Messe Munich.

At the Intersolar exhibition, RAEDIAN's remarkable technological highlights are specifically attractive:

DLM (dynamic load management) function monitors electrical loads in real-time. The function can dynamically adjusts the out put of charging power. It protects electrical safety in real time, and improves electrical efficiency. Solar Smart Charger function achieves self-consumption of photovoltaic power generation through an extended SC KIT and supporting software. It significantly reducing electricity costs by over 50%. MID metering, which realizes the integration of charging hardware and MID metering through technological innovation, provides significant cost-effectiveness and eliminates the need for separate installation of electricity meters. Free Charging management system allows operators to independently manage charging stations, including real-time status monitoring, categorized management of charging users, metering and billing, and other functions. The notable free and lightweight class system is economical and user-friendly, especially for semi-public scenarios. The newly launched Installer APP supports diversifed online inquiries, product datasheet searches, installation video guidance, OCPP redirection, etc,. This APP makes installation, operation, and maintenance fully simple and enables a cost-effective operating costs for customers.

The Gemini Series (the smart public charging station solution) is RAEDIAN's most eye-catching and competitive product and solution launched on the exhibition.

The appearance of the aluminum alloy molding process features a stylish and outstanding design. And assure its solid quality, long-term anti-rust, and an ultra-long product life (10 years+). These features provide distinguished leading advantages and competitiveness for public charging scenarios. The Dual-Socket power distribution allows alternating charging and average power distribution between two charging interfaces. Standard electronic locks and shutters protect against accidental touches and guarantee charge safety. Meanwhile, it prevent loosening, damage, and theft of charging guns. The 8-inch high resolution advertising screen offers excellent interaction and experience, making every charge count.

