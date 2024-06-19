Bioz, Inc.: Bioz and DENSsolutions Partner to Bring Real-Time Product Citation Data to DENSsolutions' Researchers

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a leading AI software company based in Silicon Valley, is excited to announce its partnership with DENSsolutions, a leading supplier of in situ electron microscopy (EM) solutions. With its innovative portfolio of EM solutions, DENSsolutions' products are widely used in research applications and have been cited hundreds of times in scientific publications.

The DENSsolutions website is now displaying its product citations both on individual product webpages and on a standalone "Publications" webpage. On the product level, users can access real-time product-specific application data through Bioz Badges, interactive digital widgets that display snippets, images, tables, and figure legends from articles mentioning each product. The "Publications" page boasts a Bioz Content Hub, an interactive citation search tool that hosts all DENSsolutions' publications on one webpage, with a variety of features to guide users to the research that is most relevant to them. The Bioz Content Hub also includes a citation map, providing insight into the origins of research using DENSsolutions products.

Both Bioz Badges and the Bioz Content Hub display Bioz Stars Ratings for each product. These Bioz Stars scores are calculated based on multiple factors, such as article mentions, article date, and journal impact factor, providing researchers with immediate evidence of a product's effectiveness.

"The technology that DENSsolutions is providing to the research community is incredibly innovative," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO of Bioz. "We're excited to be able to highlight the research that has been done using DENSsolutions' technology."

DENSsolutions' products are also displayed on the Bioz.com search engine, the world's most comprehensive search engine for life science research. Researchers can now navigate directly to the DENSsolutions product webpages via Bioz.com product listings.

"We are very excited to be bringing our users the sophisticated functionality of Bioz citation widgets," said Lama Elboreini, Marketing Communications & Project Manager at DENSsolutions. "The ability to search and filter the publications and to identify citations by location is of great value to us, and we're excited to see our customers engaging with the data."

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation. Evidence-based product ratings and recommendations guide scientists toward the most-validated products for their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions also include Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

