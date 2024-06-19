Q Battery Metals Corp.: Q Precious and Battery Metals Contracts Quebec-Based Explo-Logik Inc. To Provide Exploration Services

Q Precious and Battery Metals Corp. ("QMET" or the "Company") (CSE:QMET) is pleased to announce the contracting of Explo-Logik Inc to provide geological services on their Quebec projects including the La Corne South project, located north of Val d'Or.

Explo-Logik offers professional management of mining exploration projects in addition to providing specialized equipment for exploration. Explo-Logik is a UL Ecologo certified company with a base in Val d'Or Quebec. Richard Penn, CEO of QMET, states "I am pleased to have put together an excellent team of professionals and technicians to undertake the next exploration program on the La Corne South project". The geologic team is scheduled to meet with the QMET management in Val d'Or this coming week to complete an overview of the project and lay out the first planned diamond drill holes. Drilling is scheduled to commence immediately following the project review.

Q BATTERY METALS CORP

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals. Projects include the La Corne South VMS + Pegmatite Lithium Project, McKenzie East Gold property, and the recently acquired Pontax Lithium and Versant rare earth elements (REE) properties.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Q Precious and Battery Metals Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com