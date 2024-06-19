DMEGC Solar says its new solar panels combine a double-glass design with half-cut n-type cell technology. It says the efficiency ratings range from 22. 0% to 23. 0%. DMEGC, a Chinese industrial group that makes PV modules, has launched a new bifacial monocrystalline solar panel based on n-type rectangular wafers at the Intersolar tradeshow in Munich, Germany. "The Infinity RT modules utilize high-efficiency large-size rectangular cells," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "Higher power can significantly reduce system balance of system (BOS) costs such as brackets and cables, thereby ...

