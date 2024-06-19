Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Partners with Greentube

LONDON, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet COM is thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership with Greentube as a new game provider! This exciting news means that all the top games from Greentube will be available to play for our gamers through the NetBet website.



Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment Division, is an industry-leading integrated iGaming supplier and operator. The company's omni-channel technology allows the convergence of online, mobile and land-based games.

Greentube delivers tailor-made, quality gaming content and solutions. The product portfolio includes classic slots, social casino gaming, server-based gaming and more.

NetBet prides itself on high quality partners and working with industry leaders. That's why everyone from the NetBet team is ecstatic to have Greentube on board. With yet another top provider available, NetBet boasts some of the very best in online entertainment.

NetBet's PR Manager Claudia Georgevici said: "We welcome Greentube and their team to the NetBet family. They are a provider we have been excited about adding for some time and it's great to finally have them involved with NetBet. We look forward to continued collaboration moving forward and can't wait for our players to immerse themselves in some of their thrilling games!"

Amongst the array of top games and cutting edge titles, players can now enjoy:

Piggy Prizes Wand of Riches, Sizzling Hot deluxe and Book of Ra deluxe 10. These games provide an experience like no other with revolutionary graphics, soundtracks, and features to keep players enthralled for spin after spin.

