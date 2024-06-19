Next generation solar+storage solution to address the growing segment of larger residential hybrid PV installations across Europe

Novel approach to PV inverter design to decrease size, weight, and increase efficiencies of larger PV systems

Simplified installation, servicing, and commissioning processes

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today unveiled at Intersolar 2024 its next-generation three-phase solar inverter and dedicated home battery for the European residential market expected to be available in the second half of 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240619557297/en/

Illustration: future design of SolarEdge residential portfolio unveiled at Intersolar 2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Addressing the growing segment of larger residential solar+storage rooftop installations, SolarEdge's next generation inverter is designed to reach a higher power class of up to 20kW and for full home backup applications. The incorporation of the latest advancements in Silicon Carbide (SiC) switches is expected to significantly decrease the size and weight of the new inverter per kW, while boosting efficiencies and power density to achieve the highest efficiency in its category currently on the market. The inverter is also designed to support the SolarEdge Home wireless network. Its dedicated modular battery platform will include a new compact and stackable architecture which will allow flexibility and scalability in both power and capacity. The modular design is devised to optimize the performance of each unit independently, with automatic balancing of new and old modules.

The solution is designed to generate more energy for higher peak efficiency, while also optimizing efficiency during a low power battery discharge to maximize self-consumption in larger systems. Built to support the SolarEdge Home Backup Interface, the system will be able to provide extended multi-day home backup. Together with the SolarEdge ONE energy optimization system, the inverter and battery solution is also designed to optimize Time of Use (ToU) or dynamic energy tariffs.

For installers, this new offering is designed to significantly simplify and shorten installations, servicing and commissioning processes, while offering one of the smallest footprints in the industry.

Ido Ginodi, Chief Product Officer at SolarEdge, said: "Our next generation residential offering will be optimized to meet the trend in European markets for larger PV and storage systems. Coupled with our advanced energy management software capabilities we believe we are strongly positioned to offer a differentiated solution in this segment."

The NextGen 3PH Solution makes its debut at the SolarEdge booth, Intersolar Hall B4, Stand 110.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

