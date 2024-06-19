Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marion Loomis to the Board of Directors.

With an impressive tenure of 38 years at the Wyoming Mining Association, Mr. Loomis served as both Assistant Executive Director and Executive Director. Throughout his career, he has cultivated extensive relationships and has been a steadfast advocate for the bentonite, coal, trona, and uranium industries. Mr. Loomis worked with the Wyoming Governor's office, legislature, and several mining companies to reduce the Wyoming state mineral severance tax on uranium from 41% to 0% in 1989. The current uranium severance tax in Wyoming is now 4%.

Mr. Loomis, a graduate of the University of Wyoming with a degree in Geology, has dedicated his life to the advancement of Wyoming's mining sector. Born and raised on a working cattle ranch in Wyoming, he has been a lifelong resident of the state, deeply ingrained in its community and industries.

Mr. Loomis's comprehensive understanding of the geological and economic landscape, coupled with his commitment to sustainable development, has made him a pivotal figure in shaping policies and fostering growth within Wyoming's mining sector. His legacy is marked by his unwavering dedication to representing and advancing the interests of the mining community.

John DeJoia, Director of Strathmore commented, "I am pleased with the addition of Mr. Marion Loomis to the Board of Directors. I have known Marion since our sophomore year at the University of Wyoming. We both studied and graduated with degrees in Geology. Marion's all-encompassing experience with the mining companies in Wyoming, the Legislature, and rapport with the people of that great state, brings an expertise to Strathmore that cannot be found in the general workforce or in the consulting ranks. Marion will be a fantastic addition and I look forward to having Mr. Loomis on our Board."

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has three uranium projects with approved exploration plans in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical and recent drill data. The Night Owl property is a former surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

