



SINGAPORE, June 19, 2024 - (NewMediaWire) - Mobile-health Network Solutions ['MaNaDr'](Nasdaq: MNDR), a leading Asia-Pacific telehealth provider, today announced updated pricing for its medical weight management program, improving the affordability and accessibility of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist medications?in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.The program, designed to stem the growing prevalence of obesity in Singapore and surrounding nations, is believed to be among the most competitively priced in the region. As a result, MaNaDr expects the program will have a significant adoption rate and provide meaningful incremental revenue to the Company starting in the third quarter of the current calendar year."Leveraging our strong partnerships, we offer a range of GLP-1 medications directly sourced from the leading pharmaceutical innovators," said Ms. Law Pei Bei, Chief Business Officer. "This means patients have access to the original, brand-name GLP-1 injections, ensuring the highest quality and proven results."We've negotiated competitive pricing with these leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, allowing us to offer these original GLP-1 medications at pricing starting at less than US$10 per day. This low pricing makes these treatments a realistic option for most weight management patients."Co-CEO Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, PBM, Senior Consultant Family Physician, added, "Telehealth consultations create a safe and comfortable environment for weight management discussions. This is especially beneficial for individuals who may experience shyness, social anxiety, or fear in a traditional setting. Telehealth empowers these patients to openly discuss their weight loss goals and challenges, fostering a supportive foundation for their journey."Marketed with the tagline, "It's Okay to Be Not Okay," the MaNaDr program is among the few of its kind in the APAC region to offer a one-stop source for patients' weight management needs. Services provided include:- Medical Intervention. Patients can consult with doctors for personalized medical advice, including the suitability of using GLP-1 medications such as Semaglutide (brand names Wegovy and Rybelsus), Liraglutide (Saxenda), Dulaglutide (Trucility), or other prescription weight loss medications.- Mental/Emotional Support. Patients receive ongoing mental and emotional support from a dedicated personal care consultant and coach, who will set achievable goals, guide them through challenges, and celebrate their successes.- Nutritional Guidance. Patients can work with registered dietitians to develop a personalized, sustainable eating plan.- Fitness Expertise. Patients can consult with certified exercise instructors to create an exercise program that fits their needs and preferences.- 24/7 Availability. Patients can contact a member of their healthcare team to discuss immediate concerns around the clock.- Data-Driven Tracking. Patients can track their progress with a user-friendly personal lifestyle diary that monitors meals, physical activity, and body measurements.- Community Forum: The in-app forum provides an additional layer of peer support, offering anonymity for individuals hesitant to share openly in a traditional group setting.- Effortless Refills. Patients can refill their prescriptions quickly and easily within the MaNaDr app.- In-Clinic Option. Patients preferring in-person visits may schedule them and receive comprehensive physical evaluations."Many weight management solutions available today ultimately fail - partly because patients do not receive the help they need, when they need it," said MaNaDr co-CEO Dr. Rachel Teoh Pui Pui, PBM, Family Physician. "Our program addresses these challenges by prioritizing the three elements we believe are essential to successful weight loss: effective prescription medications, 24/7 mental health support, and personalized nutritional and fitness guidance."Several recent studies demonstrate that GLP-1 medications like Saxenda can help most patients lose five to ten percent of their body weight within a reasonable period of time," stated Dr. Teoh. "Should patients experience side effects from using such medications, we will consider offering other medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, that will best help patients achieve a safe and successful outcome of their weight management goals. "Equally important, she said, is the availability of professional mental health support for weight management patients. "Often underestimated, and even overlooked, is the fear, isolation, cravings, and shame experienced by many patients with weight management issues. We address these needs by making certain that patients have a dedicated personal care consultant and coach who is thoroughly familiar with a patient's needs, and by making a professional available to consult with patients on a 24/7 basis. No patient in our program will ever have their needs ignored when they need help."Dr. Teoh said, the MaNaDr weight management program tailors a specific nutritional and fitness program for each patient based on their realistic needs and abilities. "Patients can follow nutritional and fitness goals better when these goals are achievable. Our providers work hard to make sure this happens."Dr. Siaw added, "We're excited to launch this comprehensive weight management program. By combining access to medical professionals, highly effective weight loss medications, nutritional guidance, and fitness expertise, all within one app, we're empowering individuals to achieve their goals holistically and sustainably."About Mobile-health Network SolutionsRanked #41 in the Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, we are the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Ranked #41 in the Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, we are the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through our MaNaDr platform, we offer personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. Our platform allows our community of healthcare providers to have a broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. Our range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. For more information, please visit https://manadr.com. For Investor Relations, please visit https://investors.manadr.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSCertain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. 