Chilean President Gabriel Boric complained that the solar array installed on a military base in Argentine Patagonia were located three meters inside Chilean territory. "They must remove those solar panels as soon as possible or we are going to do it," he warned. The Argentine government recognized the error. From pv magazine Latam The installation last April of a small photovoltaic array at an Argentine military base in Patagonia has brought about a small diplomatic incident with Chile, in which the country's president himself, Gabriel Boric, complained that the panels were placed "in Chilean ...

