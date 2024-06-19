Oxford PV has announced a record-setting 26. 9% efficiency for its perovskite tandem module at Europe's largest solar and energy storage event. Only minutes into Europe's largest solar and energy storage event and the first world record has tumbled. Oxford PV has announced a record-setting perovskite tandem module efficiency record - 26. 9% for a 60-cell "residential sized" module. The module has a surface area a little over 1. 6 m square meters (1m x 1. 7m) and weigh slightly less than 25 kg, "the ideal size for residential applications," Oxford PV notes. The record-setting module result has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...