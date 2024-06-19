Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.06.2024
GlobeNewswire
19.06.2024 11:22 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Fixed Income Clearing Fee Changes per September 2nd, 2024

Fee Changes - Nasdaq Fixed Income
On September 2, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and
Nasdaq Clearing AB) will update the Fixed Income Derivatives Fee List. The
applicable change is valid for Market Makers. 



The following change will be introduced:

 -- Downward revision of registration- and settlement fees on SEK FRA contracts
   (Generic Rates Instruments).



The new Fixed Income Derivatives Fee List, including all changes, is attached
to this notice. 



Please do not hesitate to contact Nasdaq Fixed Income for any further questions

FixedIncomeSweden@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1229653
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.