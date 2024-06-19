NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Fixed Income Clearing Fee Changes per September 2nd, 2024

Fee Changes - Nasdaq Fixed Income On September 2, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will update the Fixed Income Derivatives Fee List. The applicable change is valid for Market Makers. The following change will be introduced: -- Downward revision of registration- and settlement fees on SEK FRA contracts (Generic Rates Instruments). The new Fixed Income Derivatives Fee List, including all changes, is attached to this notice. Please do not hesitate to contact Nasdaq Fixed Income for any further questions FixedIncomeSweden@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1229653