Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Doppeltes “STRONG BUY”! Jetzt bei EAM einsteigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
19.06.2024 11:34 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Resumption of trading in AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 19, 2024 to resume trading in shares of AS "MADARA
Cosmetics" (MDARA, ISIN code: LV0000101624). 

Order management will be possible from 12:40 (EEST), continuous trading will
start with an opening call auction at 12:50 (EEST). 

AS "MADARA Cosmetics" on June 19, 2024 published adopted decisions of its
annual general meeting. As a result the circumstances based on which the
trading in AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares was suspended ceased to exist. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.