The device can be connected directly to a solar generator without an inverter and can control heating elements or electric boilers. From pv magazine Germany Austrian company My-PV, which specializes in heating solutions using photovoltaics, has unveiled its new SOL•THOR power controller. The device, known as a DC Power Manager, makes it possible to use energy from photovoltaic systems to directly generate heat. The device has two DC inputs (for MC4 connectors) and only one MPP tracker. Solar generators "with 1 to 10 modules" are planned, the manufacturer states. According to the data sheet, a ...

