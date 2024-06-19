Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with HCLTech, a leading global technology company, to co-develop advanced 5G-led generative AI (GenAI) solutions for the telecom industry.

This partnership combines Tecnotree's proven 5G and AI-led BSS platform capabilities and HCLTech's deep expertise in driving digital transformation for telcos and CSPs. Together, the companies will deliver solutions designed to redefine digital experiences through the integration of Digital BSS and Tecnotree Sensa AIML fabric, leading to comprehensive business transformation. The solutions will enable customers to enhance business agility and faster responses to market dynamics, while humanising experiences and empowering customer journey lifecycle with Tecnotree Sensa hyper-personalisation.

Tecnotree's flagship digital BSS stack with AIML capabilities is 5G-ready and adheres to TM Forum Open API standards, ensuring rapid creation and deployment of new services to meet market demands. The joint solutions from Tecnotree and HCLTech will seamlessly integrate with CSPs' existing systems while transforming their BSS with innovative capabilities.

"This partnership marks a major milestone in our journey to innovate and transform the global telecom industry. Together, we aim to solve real-world challenges for telcos by using GenAI and create meaningful business impacts," said Pawan Vadapalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Digital Business Services, HCLTech.

"We are excited to embark on this exciting journey with HCLTech by leveraging Tecnotree's Sensa Intelligence platform to drive transformation. By combining our strengths, we are committed to delivering unparalleled value by redefining digital experiences and improving revenue monetization capabilities for our clients," said Hitesh Morar, CTO and CPO of Tecnotree Corporation.

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2024 totaled $13.3 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

