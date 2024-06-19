The Chinese back contact module maker ssaid its new products rely on the company's all-back-contact (ABC) cell technology and feature a temperature coefficient of -0. 26% per C. At Intersolar Munich 2024, Chinese solar cell and module maker Aiko Solar showed its Generation 3 Comet series of solar panels featuring a world record power conversion efficiency of 25. 2%. "The new products rely on our proprietary all-back-contact (ABC) solar cell technology," Claudio Godinho, Europe Service Director at Aiko Solar, told pv magazine at the company's booth in Munich. "The Comet Generation 3 solar module ...

