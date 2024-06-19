AWS's secure and scalable infrastructure unlocks new Agents, Generative AI Capabilities in the Zeta Marketing Platform

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced, at A'Maison: The House of Amazon Cannes Lions 2024, an advancement in generative AI functionality within its Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP) by utilizing Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service to build and scale generative AI applications with foundation models from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Zeta Creative AI Agents can combine insight and image generation within the Zeta Opportunity Engine (ZOE) to provide better outputs within the Zeta Marketing Platform.

The introduction of these features, coupled with Zeta's Creative AI Agents, which automate omnichannel content production, signifies a new era of control and customization. This solution combines onboarding, analysis, image generation, optimization, and customer Agent workflows to enable marketers to discover and curate audiences that they can utilize immediately. This also allows for next-generation marketer-created workflows that integrate AI-powered agents and AI. Both are designed to discover the customer journey targeted by CDP (Customer Data Platform), ESP (Email Service Provider), and DSP (Demand Side Platform), decorating it for marketers with intelligent insights.

This continual improvement of ZOE reflects Zeta's deep commitment to utilizing practical AI that guides marketers through customer discovery and analytics, powered by the Zeta Marketing Platform. A year after ZOE's launch, nearly 500 marketers are utilizing ZOE daily, to power campaigns with the efficiency of AI. Unlike AI tools focused on single-use cases, Zeta embeds multi-purpose LLMs, including Anthropic's Claude, across its entire platform. AWS scalability assists Zeta in increased response times and pre-processing and post-processing for agents, allowing Zeta to deliver correct and consistent responses.

"This collaboration enhances and extends our longstanding partnership with AWS to the forefront of the AI revolution," said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman CEO of Zeta Global. "Amazon Bedrock provides a best-in-class foundation for us to accelerate the development and roll-out of our Generative AI Intelligent Agent studio to deliver transformative business improvement to our customers."

"We are excited about Zeta Global's innovative use of creative Agents via Amazon Bedrock," said Jon Williams, Global Head of Agency Business Development for AWS. "Zeta's generative AI platform will enable customers with highly customized personalization workflows for use cases across the customer lifecycle, from onboarding to engagement optimization."

Zeta utilizes Amazon Bedrock to develop proprietary AI models compliant with enterprise policies. Zeta's work with AWS began with the ZOE, which Zeta launched in 2023. Building on AWS, Zeta has worked to help give marketers answers to their most critical business questions and create AI-powered intelligent strategies. Now, customer insights are further amplified with a Multi-Model Agent Building Framework using Amazon Bedrock, which allows Zeta to leverage Stable Diffusion XL through Amazon Bedrock's Titan Image Generator model, and Anthropic Claude 3 integration, which provides the Agents with safe, accurate, and secure responses. This can be used to maximize value and ROI for Zeta's customers, helping them speed innovation beyond the mechanics of just improving workflows.

These tools can empower businesses across the marketing spectrum from audience insights to dynamic campaign orchestration to illuminating performance drivers. The Creative AI Agents are now in beta with general availability planned for Q3 2024. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform powered by one of the industry's largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

