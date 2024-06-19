Anzeige
TomTom: TomTom supports BMW Motorrad's global lineup with innovative navigation

AMSTERDAM, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today announced it will deliver its full navigation stack to BMW Motorrad's global lineup. Leveraging TomTom's maps, navigation, and real-time traffic, BMW Motorrad's new lineup provides riders with an innovative built-in navigation experience. The new solution can also be accessed via a dedicated mobile app, available globally on both Android and iOS.

With the extended collaboration, BMW Motorrad riders get safe, at-a-glance access to the information most relevant to them through the handlebar display and BMW Motorrad Connected App. The new solution provides riders with turn-by-turn instructions and navigation even offline, ensuring riders never miss a turn.

Built with TomTom's Navigation SDK, the solution features increased map coverage and richness and is designed for rider comfort and safety, providing a reliable and satisfying navigation experience.

"We want to make motorcycling more exciting, comfortable, and safe by improving connectivity and the availability of digital services while on the bike," said Robert Hein, Head of ConnectedRide, BMW Motorrad. "Our collaboration with TomTom helps us invigorate the rider experience by providing the freshest maps and traffic, and industry-leading navigation made especially for riders."

"For decades, TomTom has been developing solutions to improve motorcycle riders' experience," said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. "TomTom is proud to deliver our reliable navigation technology to BMW Motorrad and continue collaborating to advance motorcycle connectivity and increase safety and comfort for riders."

About TomTom:?

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.
We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.
Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,700 employees around the globe, TomTom has been helping people find their way in the world for over 30 years.
www.tomtom.com?

For further information:?
Media Relations
mediarelations@tomtom.com?

Investor Relations?
ir@tomtom.com??

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9241b8e5-e46e-4463-9534-54ddc8234914


TomTom supports BMW Motorrad's global lineup with innovative navigation
