Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 68,419 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 10, 2024, up to and including June 14, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue June 10, 2024 907 198.4229 MEMX June 10, 2024 6,095 198.7119 XDOT June 10, 2024 3,700 198.6954 INET June 10, 2024 1,000 198.7320 ARCA June 10, 2024 1,200 198.6400 EDGX June 10, 2024 1,000 199.1570 BATS June 10, 2024 200 198.4300 XPER June 10, 2024 27 198.2411 IEX June 10, 2024 136 198.8994 CHX June 10, 2024 100 199.8600 BEX June 10, 2024 100 199.8700 NQPX June 11, 2024 5,413 200.1540 XDOT June 11, 2024 500 200.4160 MEMX June 11, 2024 3,391 200.1689 INET June 11, 2024 1,500 199.8367 EDGX June 11, 2024 1,624 200.3906 BATS June 11, 2024 765 199.8270 ARCA June 11, 2024 400 199.5950 XPER June 11, 2024 295 200.0615 CHX June 11, 2024 100 199.6500 EPRL June 11, 2024 1 200.7600 BYXX June 11, 2024 11 200.9000 IEX June 11, 2024 100 200.8200 NQPX June 12, 2024 600 209.0150 BATS June 12, 2024 1,241 208.6861 ARCA June 12, 2024 5,103 209.1330 XDOT June 12, 2024 3,184 208.8801 INET June 12, 2024 1,408 208.6499 EDGX June 12, 2024 800 209.2225 MEMX June 12, 2024 300 208.9567 EPRL June 12, 2024 40 209.7000 CHX June 13, 2024 800 207.5500 EDGX June 13, 2024 5,942 207.4859 XDOT June 13, 2024 3,827 207.3530 INET June 13, 2024 903 207.3151 ARCA June 13, 2024 600 206.9217 BATS June 13, 2024 300 207.0467 MEMX June 13, 2024 200 207.2150 EPRL June 13, 2024 125 206.9607 IEX June 13, 2024 43 207.7300 BYXX June 14, 2024 2,643 201.4992 INET June 14, 2024 400 202.0475 BATS June 14, 2024 400 201.5775 BEX June 14, 2024 1,603 201.3486 ARCA June 14, 2024 6,168 201.1809 XDOT June 14, 2024 108 201.3022 BYXX June 14, 2024 715 201.4758 EDGX June 14, 2024 600 201.7250 EDGA June 14, 2024 101 203.1471 EPRL June 14, 2024 700 201.0257 IEX June 14, 2024 200 201.2550 NQPX June 14, 2024 400 201.1500 MEMX June 14, 2024 300 200.9967 NSX June 14, 2024 100 201.7500 XPER

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,431,642.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,739,540. The figure of 201,739,540 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.

