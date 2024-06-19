Enghouse Networks and Midwest Video Solutions (MVS) Collaborate to address the needs of the IPTV Industry

Collaboration to Streamline TV Operator Services and Elevate TV Subscriber Experiences

MARKHAM, ON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Networks, a global leader in telecommunications solutions, and Midwest Video Solutions (MVS), an industry pioneer in live streaming services, have forged a strategic alliance to tackle the evolving challenges faced by TV industry operators. MVS have integrated Enghouse technology to create a single, fully hosted offer for streaming TV services. This collaboration streamlines the transition to modernized IPTV services, providing operators with a single solution that combines efficiency and speed to meet the demands of today's consumers.

TV operators today confront legacy systems nearing obsolescence and subscribers who expect seamless experiences like never before. MVS, leveraging Enghouse IPTV technology, provides a transformative solution designed to simplify IPTV deployment, offering a comprehensive, cloud-hosted "as a service" model. This turnkey deployment solution empowers operators to upgrade their TV services swiftly, effortlessly navigating negotiations, connectivity hurdles, and integration challenges.

This new solution not only addresses immediate operational challenges but also strategically positions operators for future growth and success in an increasingly digital and subscriber-centric market. By investing in fully hosted and managed solutions, operators can enhance their service offerings, stay competitive, and exceed their subscribers' evolving expectations.

"We recognize the potential for delivering truly compelling IPTV services to subscribers, but we also acknowledge the daunting nature of launching a new platform," remarked Mick McCluskey, Enghouse's VP of Product Management. "MVS has crafted a solution that not only simplifies the process but also mitigates risks for operators." "Operators see the value of TV in the bundle but are concerned about the fast pace of change in the industry," said Madhav Malhotra, VP of Sales, "The MVS solution eliminates technical and commercial risk for an IPTV deployment."

"Today's video streaming industry demands a bold approach to address evolving challenges head-on," says Emily Call, Executive Director of MVS. "Through this strategic alliance, we're empowering operators to navigate the complexities of modernization with agility and precision. This transformative solution not only revolutionizes TV deployment but also positions operators for sustainable growth in an ever-changing market landscape."

About Midwest Video Solutions

Midwest Video Solutions (MVS) is a headend and transport company, providing both a linear signal powering a traditional television experience via a standard set top box, as well as an adaptive bit rate signal that powers an HLS or streaming solution, allowing a customer to use their own device, such as Roku, Amazon Fire and/or Apple TV. MVS' mission is to be the preferred provider of live streaming services for local broadband providers, and prides itself on being member-owned and member-driven. Learn more at midwestvideosolutions.com .

About Enghouse Networks

Enghouse Networks is a leading global telecommunications technology and solutions provider. The Enghouse Networks technology portfolio spans Network Infrastructure, Media Solutions, Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Digital Transformation solutions. For further information, visit www.enghousenetworks.com . Enghouse Networks is a division of Enghouse Systems Ltd. of Markham, Ontario.

Contact Information: Emily Call, Executive Director, +1 (608) 634-7411, emily.call@midwestvideosolutions.com; Balvinder Sandhu, Marketing Manager, + 44 (0)1628 641 789, balvinder.sandhu@enghouse.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enghouse-networks-and-midwest-video-solutions-mvs-collaborate-to-address-the-needs-of-the-iptv-industry-302176065.html