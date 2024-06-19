Alcrete LLC Completes Acquisition of Boaz, Kentucky-Based Carter Concrete Products LLC

Precast concrete manufacturer announces acquisition and expansion into Kentucky

OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Alcrete LLC, a leading provider of high-quality precast concrete products, announced today that it has acquired Carter Concrete Products LLC. This strategic move, which includes Carter Concrete Products' production facilities and its 17-acre manufacturing site, will allow Alcrete to expand its reach and serve new geographic markets.





"We are pleased to welcome the employees of Carter Concrete Products to the Alcrete team," said Justin D. Norman, chief executive officer, Alcrete LLC. "We believe in the growth potential of Carter Concrete Products and value the Carter family legacy. The plant location in western Kentucky will allow Alcrete to reach the surrounding geographic markets in Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee. We are committed to continuing the growth of the company and building upon the legacy of Carter Concrete Products."

Based in Boaz, Kentucky, Carter Concrete Products began operations in the 1930s and has been led by four generations of the Carter family. Bruce Carter, president of Carter Concrete Products, said, "We believe that Alcrete is the right owner of Carter Concrete Products. Alcrete placed a high value on the legacy of what we have built and will seek to expand upon this foundation. It is a great opportunity for the employees at Carter Concrete Products to join a growing organization at Alcrete."

According to Alcrete, the acquisition includes all Carter Concrete Products' production facilities and equipment, and Alcrete will retain the skilled workforce, which will allow Alcrete to increase its production capabilities and competitiveness within the precast concrete market.

About Alcrete:

Alcrete is a manufacturer of precast concrete products used in new construction. The company's products include Round Precast, Square Precast, Precast Box Culverts, Underground Detention Systems, and End Treatments. Alcrete's products are primarily for the movement of stormwater and wastewater and are purchased by excavating, utility, grading, and site contractors.

Alcrete operates from precast manufacturing facilities located in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, and North Carolina with a corporate office in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

For more information on Alcrete, visit Alcrete.com.

