Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: API'S Algae Eradicating Vessels Now in Production

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.'s Algae and Red Tide Vessels in final Production phase following extensive testing

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) Next Generation Water Purification (NGWP) has finalized operating modifications to Vessels designed to remove harmful Algae and Red Tide from Water bodies.

Over the past few months, AP&I concluded extensive testing in water bodies in the United States. The results were that the technology met and exceeded the demands of potential customers/end users for these Vessels. The testing while successful in removing Algae and converting it to a useable consumable Paraffin for the cosmetics industry, AP&I's technical teams determined that to improved handling for the benefit of operators, several technical changes were deemed necessary.

The improvements included reducing the weight of the vessels , and increasing the Solar powered output by 3.5 times; plus, several structural modifications and adjustments to improve mobility, which included modifying the propulsion nozzles.

These modifications are anticipated to be completed in July, at which time final testing of these changes will be performed.

Algae and Red Tide in water bodies, internationally, has and remains a pressing and serious health hazard. The growth of Algae and Red Tide worldwide poses a rapidly growing and critical health risk. Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp (AP&I) is at the forefront of combatting this crisis with this ingenious solution. Through proprietary NGWP Algae Vessels, these vessels are strategically placed within hazardous water bodies to target and eliminate harmful Algae Blooms that plague rivers, ponds, and lakes, as well as Red Tide Algae blooms in saltwater bodies. The NGWP Algae Vessels absorb the harmful Algae and Red Tide, that is then processed onboard before safely returning the benign Algae to the water body. This transformed Algae then contributes to the environment as a natural and non-hazardous food source for aquatic life.

Extensive Benefits that appeal to governments Globally.

While battling this environmental menace, NGWP Algae Vessels operate with a zero-carbon footprint, harnessing wind and solar power for their operation. This commitment aligns with AP&I's overarching corporate goal of benefiting the environment.

Converting Crisis into Opportunity

Not only is this Algae and Red Tide becoming a serious health hazard for residents, it is affecting many states, provinces and countries tourism industry. Many tourist regions are being affected by the extreme odor from Algae and Red Tide blooms, fish are dying, swimmers are staying out of the water, often times even keeping tourists and residents from using the beaches. Fishermen are being forced to find other areas to enjoy their sport and commercial fishing. Through the leasing of NGWP Algae Vessels will provide a environmentally beneficial solution to this critical situation.

Projections indicate that hundreds of NGWP Algae Vessels will be leased indefinitely in many states, provinces and globally.

NGWP Algae Vessel

The green is the Algae that is destroying many lakes and water bodies globally

Turning the Tide

With its pioneering proprietary technology, Atlantic Power and Infrastructure is not only safeguarding aquatic ecosystems but also promoting healthier water bodies. The subsidiary's efforts are set to alleviate what has rapidly become a critical health hazard worldwide. Until now, environmental authorities have been grappling with a solution to this swiftly escalating crisis. Through innovation and dedication, AP&I's subsidiary NGWP Algae Vessels is rewriting the narrative and leading the charge toward a safer and more sustainable future.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp:

Specializing in environmental technologies, Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. converts recycled tire material into sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product, Flexi®-Pave, known for its strength, flexibility, and porosity, is ideal for various applications, including shoreline break walls and marine projects. The company is committed to environmental stewardship, incorporating water purification technology, and exploring waste-to-energy power generation.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, Flexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations such as Yellowstone National Park, Arlington National Cemetery, Red Butte Gardens (Utah), Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline, and Kew Botanical Gardens (London, England).

About Next Generation Agriculture

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices under the "ASCOGEL" brand.

Next Generation Water Purification (NGWP)

Tackling the Global Challenge: Combatting Algae and Red Tide Infestation for Public Health globally.

At the forefront of environmental innovation, AP&I introduces its groundbreaking solution: NGWP Algae Vessels. These innovative vessels are strategically positioned to combat harmful Algae Blooms, including the notorious Red Tide Algae, effectively addressing a serious health hazard. Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, NGWP Algae Vessels align seamlessly with AP&I's corporate mission to contribute positively to the environment while safeguarding public health.

Submit enquiries to:

enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: https://apaicorp.com/

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

