Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has secured their 3rd real estate location for Heal Wellness ("Heal"), a fresh smoothie bowl, acai bowls, smoothies quick serve restaurant.

"It is a great feeling when a franchisee opens our brands first-ever franchised location and then signs on for their second location just a few short months later. After successfully opening our Beaches location in Toronto on March 15, our franchisee David Lamph has signed for a second location in Toronto in the St. Clair and Bathurst area. This new location with be another first for the Heal brand as they share space with Philosophy Fitness one of Toronto's top gyms." said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.



"This location is anticipated to open in Q3 and is excellent as it caters directly to the health-conscious clientele who frequent the facility. Gym-goers are often looking for nutritious and convenient pre or post-workout options to replenish their energy and support their fitness goals. An acai bowl and smoothie shop provides a perfect complement to their workout routine, offering delicious and healthy choices that promote recovery and overall wellness."

"This is the third time in the last few weeks where we are witnessing organic support from our current franchisees who are expanding into multi-unit ownership. Heal offers a proven business model that has demonstrated success in various markets. This model provides franchisees with a blueprint for success while reducing the risks associated with entrepreneurship. Our franchise program empowers franchisees to achieve their business goals while exemplifying the integrity and reputation of the brand."





The Company announces that, further to its news release of May 10th 2024, it has completed as of May 13th 2024 the issuance of 96,153 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.39 per Share, being the 10-day VWAP of the Company's Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, to its former CFO, Dean Callaway as payment for severance. The Shares are subject to a mandatory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was created out of a passion and mission to serve quick, fresh wellness foods that power and support a busy, active lifestyle. Currently, we are pleased to offer a wide variety of smoothie bowls, smoothies, and delicious breakfast waffles. We are proud to highlight that every superfood ingredient in the Heal Wellness menu is carefully selected with the intention of fueling the body with a reduced ecological.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.







