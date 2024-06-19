Enormous quantities of raw materials, such as copper and aluminum cables, are required for energy system conversion when connecting renewable generators to the grid. The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE sees a huge potential for savings with higher system voltages and is planning its first pilot PV power plants with this technology. In an effort to lower demand for raw materials amid the continued expansion of photovoltaics, the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE is looking at a promising approach to move from the low to the medium-voltage level in PV power plants. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...