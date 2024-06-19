Upp.ai expands management team with the appointment of Tim Wakeham as VP of Partnerships

LONDON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upp.ai - a London-based technology business that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) to massively improve how brands and retailers' market and sell their products online - has appointed Tim Wakeham as VP of Partnerships.

As demand for effective AI solutions continues to grow in the Digital Marketing space, Upp.ai is accelerating their investment in growth with the appointment of Tim Wakeham as VP of Partnerships. Tim will lean on 20 years of experience in the digital marketing, agency and Google Partnership space to help expand the reach and impact Upp.ai has across retailers, agencies and the media owners.

Tim was instrumental in the expansion of Jellyfish from a 20-person agency, via a class leading partnership with Google, to helping grow the business into the largest global independent agency building out a footprint across 40 offices worldwide. More recently Tim supported Publicis Media in the development of their own Google Marketing Platform consultancy, PM Dragonfly, as VP of Growth and seeding the offering across the Group and the Global Google Partnership programs.

Commenting on his appointment, Tim Wakeham said, "Having been at the forefront of the digital agency revolution at Jellyfish I can recognise the emerging opportunity that AI represents in the digital advertising space and welcome the chance to be part of this new wave of disruptive technology.

"Brands looking for incremental performance (and agencies looking to refine their performance offering) are turning to AI solutions and migrating from the traditional agency operating models to automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We can help to take these advertisers to the next level - employing AI to keep up, or stay ahead, of the competition."

Jonathan Gale, CEO of Upp.ai commented, "As we scale rapidly, our ability to form strong partnerships with media owners and progressive agencies is critical. We are delighted that someone with Tim's experience and knowledge has joined the Upp.ai team to make this happen. This appointment demonstrates the progression of Upp.ai as a business and the growing importance of AI solutions in the retail eCommerce space."

About Upp.ai

Upp.ai is a London-based startup that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) to automate online product advertising, streamlining multi-channel campaign deployment.

The platform empowers digital marketing professionals with a scientific, data-driven approach to paid activation, enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of advertising. Resulting in optimised ad spend, improved product discovery and increased sales.

Upp.ai was founded in 2019 by Ben White and Drew Smith and works with brands such as Charles Tyrwhitt, the Safety Supply Company and Roman Originals.

For more information visit www.upp.ai.

