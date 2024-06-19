Aton Resources, Inc.: Aton Reports New Surface Sampling Results From the Retained Exploration Areas at Abu Marawat, Including 183 g/t Au From Bohlog, 125 g/t Au From Semna, and 67.4 g/t Au From Kab Amira

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Aton Resources Inc. (TSXV:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") updates investors on the progress of its ongoing exploration programmes within the retained exploration areas of the Company's Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat" or the "Concession") in the Eastern Desert of Egypt, including the results of recent surface sampling at several of its regional targets.

Highlights:

Aton has recently undertaken further sampling and mapping programmes over several of its regional targets in the Abu Marawat Concession retained exploration areas;

A total of 258 selective grab and non-selective surface channel were collected from the Black Gaharish, Bohlog, Kab Amira, Semna and Zeno prospect areas (Figure 1). A further 7 blank and duplicate QAQC samples were also submitted for analysis;

38 samples were collected from the Black Gaharish prospect area, returning assays including 29.9 g/t Au and 9.46 g/t Au ;

; 7 samples were collected from the Bohlog prospect area, returning assays including 183 g/t Au and 14.65 g/t Au ;

; 112 samples were collected from the Kab Amira prospect area, returning assays including 67.4 g/t Au, 44.9 g/t Au and 29.8 g/t Au ;

; 42 samples were collected from the Semna regional prospect area, returning assays including 125 g/t Au, 36.3 g/t Au and 32.5 g/t Au;

59 samples were collected from the Zeno regional prospect area, returning assays including 45.1 g/t Au, 26.9 g/t Au and 24.5 g/t Au;

The phase 2 diamond drilling programme has been completed at the Semna prospect, with 28 holes completed for a total drilled meterage of 4,701m. The Company has also now completed a programme of surface sampling and started a c. 3,000m programme of shallow and horizontal diamond drilling at the Abu Marawat deposit, designed to test a highly prospective and previously undrilled area.

"This is another set of excellent surface sampling results, which yet again demonstrate the potential of the Abu Marawat Concession, including the newly identified Kab Amira area, and the very widespread development of gold mineralisation at surface across the areas that have been retained for further exploration" said Tonno Vahk, CEO. "We are proceeding with our exploration programmes on the retained exploration areas, with the clearly defined objective of bringing them into the exploitation lease within the next 4 years. The follow-up phase 2 diamond drilling programme has been completed at Semna, and we look forward to releasing the results of this programme very shortly. We have now returned to the Abu Marawat deposit for the first time since 2012, and where we will be drilling potentially high grade areas outside the existing NI 43-101 resource which were not drilled previously due to the difficulty of access in steep terrain. We are excited by the recent identification by our field team of new mineralised structures at surface in the area we will be drilling. Now that the JV company Abu Marawat Gold Mines, which will operate the Hamama and Rodruin exploitation lease, has been established, we will be pushing ahead with the development of the Hamama West gold mine, which will be the first mine that we plan to develop on the Abu Marawat Concession."

Abu Marawat regional sampling programme

The Company has continued its mapping and sampling programmes over the retained exploration areas in recent months, as part of its long term strategy to ultimately incorporate all of its prospective targets into the Abu Marawat exploitation lease, which is valid for an initial period of 20 years. Many of the Company's main exploration targets have been exploited in recent years by artisanal miners, predominantly since the Company's suspension of field activities in 2020 as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, although the Company successfully evicted these illegal miners during 2023 from the Concession. This recent programme continues the sampling and mapping work completed in 2023 (see news releases dated May 29, 2023, June 26, 2023 and July 31, 2023).

Sampling was undertaken at Semna (regional), Bohlog, Zeno, and Black Gaharish and at the recently identified Kab Amira prospect area (Figure 1), predominantly on previously unidentified mineralised structures that have been exploited by the artisanal miners in recent years. The sampling has again confirmed the presence of a well mineralised c. 20 km long corridor stretching from Sir Bakis in the west to the Semna East area on the margin of the Gaharish pluton, including the Sir Bakis, Massaghat, Bohlog, Zeno, Kab Amira, Black Gaharish, Semna and Semna East areas. Mineralisation through this belt is orogenic in style, typically consisting of shear-hosted and structurally controlled high grade quartz veins. To date only the immediate Semna gold mine area, and the central Zeno area have been drill tested. The Company is planning to undertake RC percussion drilling on some of the most promising targets in the retained exploration areas later in 2024, and the results of this current programme will inform the design of these upcoming programmes.

Figure 1: Geological map of the Abu Marawat Concession, showing the locations of the sampled prospects

Samples collected in this programme were predominantly selective manually taken grab and grab composite samples, with relatively subordinate c. 0.5-1m long non-selective in situ chip channel samples across potentially mineralised structures. A total of 265 samples were collected from the programme including 7 QAQC samples, consisting of 5 blank and 2 duplicate samples. All samples were analysed for gold, silver and copper, with most of the samples also analysed for lead and zinc. Selected results from the programme are presented in Table 1, and full assay results are presented in Appendix A.

Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-46117 Black Gaharish 555009 2922900 Grab composite 29.90 4.0 78 3 57 AHA-46126 Black Gaharish 555728 2922702 Grab 8.72 3.8 19 2 98 AHA-46137 Black Gaharish 555782 2921561 Grab 9.46 5.8 4,410 33 2,010 AHA-46142 Black Gaharish 556321 2922391 Grab 5.25 0.2 4 1 4 AHA-45993 Bohlog 551748 2919572 Grab 183.0 68.1 49 5,320 817 AHA-45994 Bohlog 551748 2919578 Ore pile grab 14.65 3.1 10 154 104 AHA-45995 Bohlog 551859 2919625 Ore pile grab 7.14 3.8 29 914 166 AHA-45996 Bohlog 551736 2919512 Grab 10.20 1.4 46 94 52 AHA-45799 Kab Amira 552851 2921563 Ore pile grab 17.10 4.7 143 n/a n/a AHA-45800 Kab Amira 552853 2921553 Ore pile grab 17.65 5.6 173 n/a n/a AHA-45922 Kab Amira 552705 2921167 Grab 12.75 2.8 164 134 2,310 AHA-45942 Kab Amira 552908 2919793 Grab 5.52 1.6 194 112 109 AHA-45943 Kab Amira 552907 2919789 Grab 15.10 4.4 364 326 160 AHA-45946 Kab Amira 552936 2919718 Grab 44.90 14.3 373 1,095 508 AHA-45950 Kab Amira 553092 2922357 Grab 24.10 1.8 44 8 970 AHA-45952 Kab Amira 553100 2922354 Grab 9.52 0.7 23 7 649 AHA-45959 Kab Amira 552986 2922598 Grab 29.80 5.2 102 140 946 AHA-45960 Kab Amira 552897 2922556 Grab 6.13 0.2 52 6 321 AHA-46004 Kab Amira 552980 2920950 Grab 15.95 4.4 36 22 89 AHA-46006 Kab Amira 554041 2919885 Grab 6.46 3.6 145 2,840 1,250 AHA-46013 Kab Amira 552730 2919962 Grab 12.35 3.7 209 869 659 AHA-46022 Kab Amira 554530 2921342 Grab composite 7.51 1.5 310 11 41 AHA-46025 Kab Amira 552843 2921555 Grab 9.41 3.5 153 1,255 1,390 AHA-46026 Kab Amira 552863 2921552 Grab 67.40 24.9 317 5,830 3,930 AHA-46050 Semna 558777 2924731 Chip channel 32.50 2.6 36 14 14 AHA-46170 Semna 558951 2923939 Chip channel (single) 36.30 34.8 28,960 5 35 AHA-46171 Semna 558951 2923939 Grab 125.0 56.8 32,550 3 20 AHA-46184 Semna 560040 2923416 Grab 5.07 1.8 11 n/a n/a AHA-46185 Semna 560084 2923853 Grab 7.01 1.8 2,750 n/a n/a AHA-46187 Semna 560214 2923850 Grab 19.80 28.4 60 n/a n/a AHA-46188 Semna 560211 2923781 Grab 8.82 9.5 9 n/a n/a AHA-46212 Semna 559168 2923477 Chip channel (single) 13.90 1.9 740 5 92 AHA-45698 Zeno 552764 2925324 Grab 45.10 3.1 83 n/a n/a AHA-45713 Zeno 553059 2925438 Grab 26.90 3.1 826 n/a n/a AHA-45730 Zeno 553972 2925742 Grab 5.15 3.5 244 n/a n/a AHA-45742 Zeno 554260 2925860 Grab 5.80 1.0 266 n/a n/a AHA-45792 Zeno 554192 2925303 Grab 24.50 8.2 83 n/a n/a AHA-45795 Zeno 554096 2925155 Ore pile grab 8.81 2.3 82 n/a n/a

Table 1: Selected surface sampling results

Discussion of results

Black Gaharish

The Black Gaharish area is located approximately 4 km southwest of the Semna gold mine, and approximately 23 km east-northeast of the Company's Hamama West deposit (Figure 1). The gold mineralisation at Black Gaharish is frequently associated with flat lying structures within intrusive granodioritic host rocks, and is sometimes associated with minor copper staining in the mineralised quartz veins. Mineralisation is considered to be structurally controlled and orogenic in nature, and of a similar style to that at the Semna mine, and the Zeno prospect. A single grab sample of vein quartz from an ancient working previously returned an assay grade of 16.5 g/t Au (see news release dated September 13, 2017).

During the current sampling programme 38 selective grab samples were collected from the Black Gaharish area, as well as 1 blank QAQC sample, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A.

5 (13%) of the Black Gaharish samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 5 g/t and 11 (29%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au (Figure B3), including individual samples grading up to 29.9 g/t Au (sample AHA-46117), associated with a narrow iron oxide stained shear zone-hosted composite quartz vein.

Bohlog

The Bohlog area is located approximately 8-9 km west-southwest of the Semna gold mine, and approximately 7.5 km north of the Company's Rodruin deposit (Figure 1), and was a significant mining area in ancient times. Illegal artisanal miners have been active in the Bohlog area in recent years. The gold mineralisation at Bohlog (Zones 1 to 4) is spatially related to the late Bohlog granite, which is intruded into early orogenic 'grey granites', and has a distinctive Au-W-Pb-Cu geochemical signature. The mineralisation at Zone 5 is more similar to the orogenic style of mineralisation identified throughout the c. 20 km long Sir Bakis-Semna East mineralised corridor.

In early 2017 the Company's field crews carried out a programme of grab and channel sampling at Bohlog which returned assays of up to 21.1 g/t Au (see news release dated June 7, 2017). Follow-up deep trenching returned mechanical saw-cut channel sample intercepts including 1.57 g/t Au over a 20m interval and 1.65 g/t Au over a 9m interval from Bohlog Zone 2 (see news release dated February 28, 2018).

During 2018 mineralization was identified over an area covering at least 275m x 125m at Bohlog Zone 5 with selective surface grab samples returning grades of up to 18.30 g/t Au and 17.85 g/t Au from sheared quartz veins and ancient dumps. Surface channel sampling profiles also returned mineralised intersections including 1.82 g/t Au over a 6m interval (see news release dated February 28, 2018).

During the current sampling programme 7 selective grab samples were collected from the Bohlog Zone 5 area, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A.

3 of the 7 Bohlog samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 10 g/t (Figure B4), including individual samples grading up to 183.0 g/t Au (sample AHA-45993). This sample from a recent artisanal working contained very abundant visible coarse gold (Figure 2). Lead and silver were also significantly elevated in this sample.

Kab Amira

The recently identified Kab Amira prospect is located approximately 6-8 km southwest of the Semna gold mine, and approximately 6-8 north of the Company's Rodruin deposit (Figure 1), and covers an overall area of approximately 10 km2. Mineralisation at Kab Amira is considered to be of a continuation of that in the Zeno, Semna and Bohlog Zone 5 areas, manifested by shear-hosted and structurally controlled high grade quartz veins, and is again very typical of the orogenic style mineralisation throughout the entire Sir Bakis-Semna East mineralised corridor. Mineralised structures are typically flat-lying at Kab Amira, as at the Black Gaharish prospect. Significant small scale artisanal mining has again taken place at Kab Amira since 2020.

Figure 2: Visible gold in an iron-stained quartz vein from sample AHA-45993 (Bohlog Zone 5)

The Company has undertaken very limited previous sampling at Kab Amira, but in 2023 surface sampling was undertaken in the wider Bohlog area, which returned an assay of 48.4 g/t Au, from the previously unsampled southern Kab Amira area, approximately 1 km east of Bohlog Zone 5 (see news release dated May 29, 2023).

During the current sampling programme 97 selective grab and grab composite samples and 15 non-selective chip channel samples were collected from the Kab Amira area, as well as 2 blank and 2 duplicate QAQC samples, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A.

10 (9%) of the Kab Amira samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 10 g/t and 57 (51%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au (Figures B4 and B5). Individual samples returned assays including 67.4 g/t Au (sample AHA-46026), 44.9 g/t Au (sample AHA-45946), 29.8 g/t Au (sample AHA-45959), and 24.1 g/t Au (sample AHA-45950), confirming the discovery of high grade mineralisation at surface at Kab Amira. The higher grade samples from Kab Amira typically contained significantly elevated levels of lead, as at Bohlog Zone 5 (see above), and to a lesser extent elevated silver and sometimes zinc, whereas copper was generally quite low.

Semna (regional)

The Semna gold mine is located approximately 27 km east-northeast of the Hamama West deposit and 13 km north-northeast of the Rodruin deposit (Figure 1). Semna has a long history of gold mining, during both ancient and modern times, and was mined in the early 20th century by two British companies. RC percussion drilling during 2023 at Semna intersected high grade mineralisation (see news releases dated October 13, 2023, November 7, 2023 and December 18, 2023). The Company has recently completed a follow-up diamond drill programme at Semna, and will report the final results from this programme very soon.

During 2017 surface channel sampling at Semna returned mineralised intercepts including 5.17 g/t Au over an interval of 9.7m at surface, and individual channel samples grading up to 18.05 g/t Au (see news release November 22, 2017). Follow-up surface sampling at Semna during 2023 returned assay results including 27.6 g/t Au, 24.0 g/t Au and 16.95 g/t Au (see news release dated May 29, 2023). Additional regional sampling east of the main Semna mine area returned assays including 25.7 g/t Au, 16.55 g/t Au and 15.2 g/t Au (see news release dated July 31, 2023).

During the current sampling programme 19 selective grab and grab composite samples and 23 non-selective chip channel samples were collected from the Semna regional area, as well as 1 blank QAQC sample, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A.

7 (12%) of the Semna regional samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 5 g/t and 18 (43%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au (Figure B6). Individual samples returned assays including 125.0 g/t Au (grab sample AHA-46171), 36.3 g/t Au (chip channel sample AHA-46170), and 32.5 g/t Au (sample AHA-46050). Samples AHA-46170 and AHA-46171 were taken from a single quartz vein structure, approximately 800m south-southeast of the Semna Main Vein zone ("MVZ"), and also contained significantly elevated copper and silver, as does locally the MVZ. Several other samples also carried significantly elevated levels of copper, however zinc and lead assays were typically quite low, again similar to the MVZ. This latest tranche of results confirms the potential for additional high grade mineralised structures in the regional Semna area, similar to the Semna MVZ.

Zeno

The Zeno prospect area is located approximately 12 km north of the Rodruin mineral deposit and 4-7 km west of the Semna gold mine (Figure 1), and has extensive ancient workings over an area of greater than 10 km2. Artisanal miners have been very active in the general Zeno area since 2020. Aton completed a first pass RC percussion drilling programme at Zeno during 2023, returning intersections including 9.77 g/t Au over a 3m interval and 4.16 g/t Au over a 6m interval (see news release dated February 1, 2024).

Previous surface sampling by Aton of visible gold and iron oxide bearing quartz veins returned assays including 117.5 g/t Au, 100.5 g/t Au, 72.3 g/t Au, 56.5 g/t Au and 48.3 g/t Au (see news release dated May 30, 2018), 104.5 g/t Au, 67.1 g/t Au and 43.0 g/t Au (see news release dated June 26, 2023), and 36.2 g/t Au and 15.3 g/t Au (see news release dated July 31, 2023).

The current sampling programme was focussed on the northern and northwestern part of the overall Zeno area, where relatively limited surface sampling had previously been undertaken. 59 selective grab samples were collected during this programme, as well as 1 blank QAQC sample, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A.

5 (12%) of the Zeno samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 10 g/t and 18 (31%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au (Figure B7). Individual samples returned assays including 45.1 g/t Au (sample AHA-45698), 26.9 g/t Au (sample AHA-45713), and 24.5 g/t Au (sample AHA-45792), further expanding the mineralised footprint at Zeno to the west and northwest.

Sample processing and analytical procedures

Samples were collected in the field by Aton's exploration teams. Grab and grab composite samples were selective, whereas chip channel samples were non-selective. Chip channel samples were collected in situ by manually rock chipping across potentially mineralised structures or veins, using a hammer and chisel. Grab and grab composite samples were selective, and were usually, but not necessarily collected in situ, and may have been collected from rock or ore dumps or float material, where indicated.

The samples were weighed and crushed to -4mm onsite at the Rodruin sample prep facility, and split to a nominal c. 250-500g sample size. The coarse crushed reject samples are retained onsite.

The c. 250-500g dried, crushed and split samples were shipped to ALS Minerals sample preparation laboratory at Marsa Alam, Egypt where they were pulverised to a size fraction of better than 85% passing 75 microns. From this pulverised material a further sub-sample was split off with a nominal c. 50g size, which was shipped on to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for analysis. The reject pulps were returned from ALS, and are also retained onsite.

Samples were analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (analytical code Au-AA23), and for silver, copper, lead and zinc using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code AA45). Any high grade gold samples (>10 g/t Au) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA21 (also fire assay, but with a gravimetric finish). Any high grade Ag and base metal samples (Ag >100 g/t, and Cu, Pb and Zn >10,000 ppm or >1%) were re-analysed using the ore grade technique AA46 (also an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish).

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the Rodruin deposit in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Semna and Sir Bakis. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. The Abu Marawat exploitation lease is 57.66 km2 in size, covering the Hamama West and Rodruin mineral deposits, and was established In January 2024 and is valid for an initial period of 20 years. The Concession also includes an additional 255.0 km2 of exploration areas at Abu Marawat, retained for a further period of 4 years from January 2024. Abu Marawat is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

Qualified person

The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Javier Orduña BSc (hons), MSc, MCSM, DIC, MAIG, SEG(M), Chief Geologist of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Orduña is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

TONNO VAHK

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 318 0390

Email: info@atonresources.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix A: Grab and grab composite samples

Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-46107 Black Gaharish - - Blank 0.01 <0.2 5 10 146 AHA-46108 Black Gaharish 555204 2921063 Grab 4.67 1.0 81 4 84 AHA-46109 Black Gaharish 555224 2921237 Grab 0.05 <0.2 8 1 24 AHA-46110 Black Gaharish 555220 2921237 Grab 0.25 0.3 255 2 119 AHA-46111 Black Gaharish 555375 2921818 Grab 0.56 0.2 391 137 344 AHA-46112 Black Gaharish 555375 2921818 Grab 0.04 <0.2 43 6 309 AHA-46113 Black Gaharish 554865 2922459 Grab 1.59 0.3 21 3 20 AHA-46114 Black Gaharish 554898 2922419 Grab 0.12 <0.2 17 1 27 AHA-46115 Black Gaharish 554896 2922420 Grab 0.79 0.5 877 1 7 AHA-46116 Black Gaharish 554896 2922420 Grab 1.71 0.3 985 5 70 AHA-46117 Black Gaharish 555009 2922900 Grab composite 29.90 4.0 78 3 57 AHA-46118 Black Gaharish 555003 2922893 Grab 0.04 <0.2 10 1 27 AHA-46119 Black Gaharish 555005 2922887 Grab composite 3.52 1.0 297 12 605 AHA-46120 Black Gaharish 554817 2923111 Grab composite 0.42 0.3 77 6 27 AHA-46121 Black Gaharish 554843 2923100 Grab 0.15 <0.2 7 2 23 AHA-46122 Black Gaharish 554931 2923056 Grab 0.08 0.2 11 1 8 AHA-46123 Black Gaharish 555009 2922962 Grab 0.02 <0.2 34 2 24 AHA-46124 Black Gaharish 555700 2922669 Grab 2.63 0.9 34 5 608 AHA-46125 Black Gaharish 555737 2922711 Grab 1.03 0.4 68 4 24 AHA-46126 Black Gaharish 555728 2922702 Grab 8.72 3.8 19 2 98 AHA-46127 Black Gaharish 555735 2922710 Grab 0.12 0.4 115 5 207 AHA-46128 Black Gaharish 555605 2922969 Grab 0.33 0.6 73 8 537 AHA-46129 Black Gaharish 555593 2922954 Grab 5.62 2.6 313 12 1,690 AHA-46130 Black Gaharish 555605 2922969 Grab composite 0.91 0.8 69 24 1,205 AHA-46131 Black Gaharish 555894 2922249 Grab 0.03 <0.2 9 1 36 AHA-46132 Black Gaharish 555895 2922250 Grab 0.21 0.3 183 6 161 AHA-46133 Black Gaharish 555100 2922899 Grab 0.37 0.5 356 7 246 AHA-46134 Black Gaharish 555459 2922322 Grab 0.08 <0.2 9 4 32 AHA-46135 Black Gaharish 555543 2922184 Grab 0.03 <0.2 6 3 11 AHA-46136 Black Gaharish 555542 2922184 Grab 0.02 <0.2 5 5 58 AHA-46137 Black Gaharish 555782 2921561 Grab 9.46 5.8 4,410 33 2,010 AHA-46138 Black Gaharish 556214 2922353 Grab 0.17 <0.2 8 2 13 AHA-46139 Black Gaharish 556214 2922353 Grab 0.54 0.4 50 6 69 AHA-46140 Black Gaharish 556217 2922353 Grab composite 0.07 <0.2 13 4 85 AHA-46141 Black Gaharish 556217 2922353 Grab composite 0.22 <0.2 31 6 90 AHA-46142 Black Gaharish 556321 2922391 Grab 5.25 0.2 4 1 4 AHA-46143 Black Gaharish 556381 2922194 Grab 0.27 <0.2 3 2 5 AHA-46144 Black Gaharish 556256 2922286 Grab composite 0.04 <0.2 13 4 83 AHA-46145 Black Gaharish 556257 2922285 Grab 0.02 <0.2 5 1 26 AHA-45993 Bohlog 551748 2919572 Grab 183.0 68.1 49 5,320 817 AHA-45994 Bohlog 551748 2919578 Ore pile grab 14.65 3.1 10 154 104 AHA-45995 Bohlog 551859 2919625 Ore pile grab 7.14 3.8 29 914 166 AHA-45996 Bohlog 551736 2919512 Grab 10.20 1.4 46 94 52 AHA-45997 Bohlog 551897 2919541 Grab 3.44 0.8 14 65 77 AHA-45998 Bohlog 551856 2919517 Grab 0.64 0.4 12 8 34 Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-45999 Bohlog 551968 2919637 Chip channel (single) 1.72 1.0 123 108 1,195 AHA-45799 Kab Amira 552851 2921563 Ore pile grab 17.10 4.7 143 n/a n/a AHA-45800 Kab Amira 552853 2921553 Ore pile grab 17.65 5.6 173 n/a n/a AHA-45907 Kab Amira - - Blank 0.01 <0.2 10 7 194 AHA-45908 Kab Amira 554014 2919313 Grab 0.38 0.4 331 15 37 AHA-45909 Kab Amira 553862 2919395 Ore pile grab 1.32 <0.2 16 2 13 AHA-45910 Kab Amira 553858 2919444 Grab 0.03 <0.2 2 2 6 AHA-45911 Kab Amira 553745 2919573 Grab 3.03 <0.2 265 4 35 AHA-45912 Kab Amira 553746 2919573 Grab 0.37 <0.2 287 5 881 AHA-45913 Kab Amira 553803 2919179 Grab 0.08 <0.2 5 3 9 AHA-45914 Kab Amira 553802 2919178 Grab 0.45 0.2 4 3 31 AHA-45915 Kab Amira 553811 2919182 Grab 0.01 <0.2 4 2 37 AHA-45916 Kab Amira 553796 2919206 Grab 0.01 <0.2 3 3 93 AHA-45917 Kab Amira 553059 2921189 Grab 0.03 <0.2 7 17 20 AHA-45918 Kab Amira 552788 2921468 Grab 0.62 0.2 11 8 85 AHA-45919 Kab Amira 552789 2921471 Grab 1.90 0.9 16 13 107 AHA-45920 Kab Amira 552772 2921489 Grab 0.03 <0.2 33 9 100 AHA-45921 Kab Amira 552706 2921167 Grab 2.32 0.3 12 5 170 AHA-45922 Kab Amira 552705 2921167 Grab 12.75 2.8 164 134 2,310 AHA-45923 Kab Amira 552702 2921162 Grab 0.02 <0.2 11 6 178 AHA-45924 Kab Amira 552615 2921141 Grab 3.89 0.6 21 52 235 AHA-45925 Kab Amira 552690 2921030 Grab 3.51 1.3 24 237 831 AHA-45926 Kab Amira 552692 2921025 Grab 0.14 <0.2 13 12 81 AHA-45927 Kab Amira 552650 2921085 Grab 0.04 <0.2 3 3 36 AHA-45928 Kab Amira 552650 2921084 Grab 1.42 <0.2 10 18 314 AHA-45929 Kab Amira 552517 2921048 Grab 0.50 0.3 594 67 69 AHA-45930 Kab Amira 552520 2921052 Grab 2.36 0.5 240 43 962 AHA-45931 Kab Amira 552692 2921018 Chip channel 0.01 <0.2 18 4 108 AHA-45932 Kab Amira 552691 2921017 Chip channel 0.28 <0.2 14 11 225 AHA-45933 Kab Amira 552692 2921020 Chip channel 0.21 <0.2 49 20 116 AHA-45934 Kab Amira 552160 2921804 Grab 0.88 4.3 18 94 39 AHA-45935 Kab Amira 552158 2921797 Grab 0.05 0.3 10 13 38 AHA-45936 Kab Amira 551808 2921855 Grab 1.79 0.4 42 10 17 AHA-45937 Kab Amira 552920 2921723 Grab 0.03 0.2 106 8 190 AHA-45938 Kab Amira 552896 2919815 Grab 0.38 1.8 242 5 17 AHA-45939 Kab Amira 552899 2919820 Chip channel 0.07 <0.2 36 5 228 AHA-45940 Kab Amira 552900 2919819 Chip channel 0.04 <0.2 37 4 34 AHA-45941 Kab Amira 552899 2919817 Chip channel 0.01 <0.2 20 5 68 AHA-45942 Kab Amira 552908 2919793 Grab 5.52 1.6 194 112 109 AHA-45943 Kab Amira 552907 2919789 Grab 15.10 4.4 364 326 160 AHA-45944 Kab Amira 552907 2919756 Grab 0.63 1.6 429 245 304 AHA-45945 Kab Amira 552921 2919739 Grab 2.22 1.6 250 296 146 AHA-45946 Kab Amira 552936 2919718 Grab 44.90 14.3 373 1,095 508 AHA-45947 Kab Amira 552929 2919734 Grab 1.95 10.4 723 1,285 874 AHA-45948 Kab Amira 553105 2922206 Grab 1.13 0.2 6 8 30 AHA-45949 Kab Amira 553104 2922351 Grab 3.33 0.7 21 5 195 AHA-45950 Kab Amira 553092 2922357 Grab 24.10 1.8 44 8 970 AHA-45951 Kab Amira 553100 2922355 Grab 0.95 0.2 14 2 597 Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-45952 Kab Amira 553100 2922354 Grab 9.52 0.7 23 7 649 AHA-45953 Kab Amira 553100 2922355 Grab 1.05 0.3 44 2 574 AHA-45954 Kab Amira 553092 2922356 Grab 2.68 0.8 32 5 496 AHA-45955 Kab Amira 553088 2922321 Chip channel 4.85 1.4 9 7 197 AHA-45956 Kab Amira 553088 2922321 Chip channel 0.80 0.3 17 3 395 AHA-45957 Kab Amira - - Duplicate of AHA-45956 0.80 0.4 17 3 373 AHA-45958 Kab Amira 553087 2922321 Chip channel 0.75 0.5 13 13 641 AHA-45959 Kab Amira 552986 2922598 Grab 29.80 5.2 102 140 946 AHA-45960 Kab Amira 552897 2922556 Grab 6.13 0.2 52 6 321 AHA-45961 Kab Amira 552927 2922564 Grab 2.90 0.4 9 1 19 AHA-45962 Kab Amira 553619 2922421 Grab 0.05 <0.2 158 10 14 AHA-45963 Kab Amira 553646 2922472 Grab 4.63 0.9 57 5 11 AHA-45964 Kab Amira 553643 2922501 Grab 3.55 0.4 6 3 4 AHA-45965 Kab Amira 553329 2922525 Grab 0.88 0.3 43 5 63 AHA-45966 Kab Amira 553333 2922532 Grab 1.43 0.3 141 9 31 AHA-45967 Kab Amira 553182 2922757 Grab 0.15 0.5 40 4 35 AHA-45968 Kab Amira 553180 2922753 Chip channel (single) 0.24 0.2 23 4 45 AHA-45969 Kab Amira 553549 2922131 Grab 0.45 <0.2 21 5 94 AHA-45970 Kab Amira 553670 2922084 Grab 2.81 0.4 17 2 21 AHA-45971 Kab Amira 553668 2922088 Grab 1.37 0.2 26 3 61 AHA-45972 Kab Amira 553172 2922855 Chip channel (single) 0.50 0.2 30 3 59 AHA-45973 Kab Amira 553173 2922842 Chip channel (single) 1.14 0.4 90 3 211 AHA-45974 Kab Amira 553189 2922807 Chip channel (single) 0.29 <0.2 19 3 67 AHA-45975 Kab Amira 552671 2922499 Grab 0.42 0.2 237 3 157 AHA-45976 Kab Amira 552660 2922526 Ore pile grab 0.16 1.4 114 2 120 AHA-45977 Kab Amira 552674 2922571 Grab 1.50 0.8 228 176 1,590 AHA-45978 Kab Amira 552686 2922580 Ore pile grab 3.35 0.8 106 17 832 AHA-45979 Kab Amira 552907 2922099 Chip channel (single) 0.67 0.2 16 10 109 AHA-45980 Kab Amira 552864 2922098 Grab 1.03 <0.2 18 9 97 AHA-45981 Kab Amira 552957 2922091 Grab composite 3.07 0.4 12 7 298 AHA-45982 Kab Amira 552987 2922079 Chip channel (single) 0.25 <0.2 124 10 59 AHA-45983 Kab Amira 552857 2922124 Grab 1.15 <0.2 10 5 35 AHA-45984 Kab Amira 552836 2922001 Grab 3.18 0.9 213 12 1,125 AHA-45985 Kab Amira 552625 2921583 Grab 0.04 <0.2 1,240 1 12 AHA-45986 Kab Amira 552121 2921884 Grab 1.23 1.8 84 10 278 AHA-45987 Kab Amira 551290 2921818 Grab 0.67 1.0 63 3 618 AHA-45988 Kab Amira 551325 2921843 Grab 0.03 0.2 9 1 102 AHA-45989 Kab Amira 551341 2921486 Grab 0.51 2.8 146 4 2,450 AHA-45990 Kab Amira 551495 2921867 Grab 1.23 12.9 212 11 533 AHA-45991 Kab Amira 551496 2921864 Grab composite 0.07 0.4 17 10 47 AHA-45992 Kab Amira 551808 2921857 Grab 0.02 <0.2 11 2 6 AHA-46000 Kab Amira 553236 2921813 Grab 0.20 <0.2 13 7 321 AHA-46001 Kab Amira 553235 2921817 Grab 1.68 0.6 89 31 1,825 AHA-46002 Kab Amira 553179 2921876 Grab 0.01 <0.2 78 3 19 AHA-46003 Kab Amira 552473 2921181 Grab 0.04 <0.2 28 9 15 AHA-46004 Kab Amira 552980 2920950 Grab 15.95 4.4 36 22 89 AHA-46005 Kab Amira 554044 2919922 Grab 4.63 1.3 63 59 238 AHA-46006 Kab Amira 554041 2919885 Grab 6.46 3.6 145 2,840 1,250 Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-46007 Kab Amira - - Blank 0.01 <0.2 6 7 141 AHA-46008 Kab Amira 552401 2919522 Grab 4.47 1.0 101 15 287 AHA-46009 Kab Amira 552419 2919481 Grab 0.03 <0.2 23 17 209 AHA-46010 Kab Amira 552351 2919564 Grab 1.54 0.4 12 3 50 AHA-46011 Kab Amira 552600 2920181 Grab composite 1.62 1.1 40 29 131 AHA-46012 Kab Amira 552718 2919987 Grab 1.34 1.3 101 85 975 AHA-46013 Kab Amira 552730 2919962 Grab 12.35 3.7 209 869 659 AHA-46014 Kab Amira 554474 2920804 Grab composite 4.73 2.8 429 4,200 3,140 AHA-46015 Kab Amira 554304 2920796 Grab 0.02 <0.2 13 19 27 AHA-46016 Kab Amira 554642 2921191 Grab composite 0.27 0.4 121 16 37 AHA-46017 Kab Amira 554644 2921203 Grab 2.33 0.4 18 4 18 AHA-46018 Kab Amira 554258 2921041 Grab 0.25 0.3 12 11 35 AHA-46019 Kab Amira 554438 2921269 Grab 3.00 1.2 512 5 51 AHA-46020 Kab Amira 554435 2921271 Grab 0.18 0.3 354 5 53 AHA-46021 Kab Amira 554432 2921264 Grab 0.03 <0.2 14 5 36 AHA-46022 Kab Amira 554530 2921342 Grab composite 7.51 1.5 310 11 41 AHA-46023 Kab Amira 554527 2921335 Grab composite 1.79 0.5 121 8 68 AHA-46024 Kab Amira 554184 2921699 Grab 0.09 <0.2 32 8 226 AHA-46025 Kab Amira 552843 2921555 Grab 9.41 3.5 153 1,255 1,390 AHA-46026 Kab Amira 552863 2921552 Grab 67.40 24.9 317 5,830 3,930 AHA-46027 Kab Amira - - Duplicate of AHA-46026 73.90 24.8 339 6,390 4,160 AHA-45690 Semna 558686 2924590 Grab 0.14 <0.2 35 n/a n/a AHA-45691 Semna 558512 2924254 Grab 0.01 0.5 305 n/a n/a AHA-46031 Semna 558645 2924613 Chip channel 0.42 3.6 6,690 4 92 AHA-46032 Semna 558643 2924614 Chip channel 0.09 <0.2 143 3 92 AHA-46050 Semna 558777 2924731 Chip channel 32.50 2.6 36 14 14 AHA-46051 Semna - - Blank 0.02 <0.2 5 6 114 AHA-46165 Semna 558911 2924667 Grab 2.22 0.4 176 5 26 AHA-46166 Semna 558387 2922580 Grab 0.25 0.2 21 8 6 AHA-46167 Semna 558329 2922531 Grab 1.08 0.3 146 6 9 AHA-46168 Semna 558880 2924599 Grab 0.13 1.7 15,260 9 111 AHA-46169 Semna 558938 2923925 Chip channel (single) 0.43 0.4 480 2 19 AHA-46170 Semna 558951 2923939 Chip channel (single) 36.30 34.8 28,960 5 35 AHA-46171 Semna 558951 2923939 Grab 125.0 56.8 32,550 3 20 AHA-46172 Semna 558543 2923609 Grab 0.48 0.6 349 5 273 AHA-46173 Semna 558539 2923608 Chip channel (single) 0.20 <0.2 183 2 18 AHA-46174 Semna 558539 2923607 Chip channel (single) 0.53 0.2 94 9 410 AHA-46175 Semna 558539 2923605 Grab 3.40 0.8 3,280 6 163 AHA-46176 Semna 558523 2923606 Chip channel (single) 0.02 <0.2 10 3 37 AHA-46177 Semna 559397 2924834 Chip channel (single) 4.48 4.0 553 10 734 AHA-46178 Semna 559306 2924403 Grab 1.03 0.2 6 4 11 AHA-46179 Semna 559083 2923871 Chip channel (single) 0.03 <0.2 20 3 27 AHA-46180 Semna 559087 2923867 Chip channel (single) 0.02 <0.2 31 4 52 AHA-46181 Semna 559083 2923866 Chip channel (single) 1.25 0.3 20 6 47 AHA-46182 Semna 558375 2923553 Grab 0.44 <0.2 30 5 49 AHA-46183 Semna 558665 2923446 Grab 3.24 2.3 1,505 3 369 AHA-46184 Semna 560040 2923416 Grab 5.07 1.8 11 n/a n/a AHA-46185 Semna 560084 2923853 Grab 7.01 1.8 2,750 n/a n/a Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-46186 Semna 559841 2923322 Grab 0.66 0.6 277 n/a n/a AHA-46187 Semna 560214 2923850 Grab 19.80 28.4 60 n/a n/a AHA-46188 Semna 560211 2923781 Grab 8.82 9.5 9 n/a n/a AHA-46201 Semna 559254 2924057 Grab 1.59 4.2 4,570 4 156 AHA-46202 Semna 559265 2924052 Grab 0.93 1.4 2,800 6 13,200 AHA-46203 Semna 559426 2923900 Chip channel (single) 1.66 0.5 644 9 570 AHA-46204 Semna 559420 2923904 Chip channel (single) 0.11 <0.2 45 5 109 AHA-46205 Semna 559415 2923901 Chip channel (single) 1.81 <0.2 87 4 39 AHA-46206 Semna 559408 2923899 Chip channel (single) 0.96 0.2 17 4 50 AHA-46207 Semna 559430 2923843 Chip channel (single) 0.01 <0.2 6 5 36 AHA-46208 Semna 559403 2923722 Chip channel (single) 0.12 0.9 18 38 77 AHA-46209 Semna 559403 2923740 Chip channel (single) 0.09 <0.2 13 8 39 AHA-46210 Semna 559229 2923692 Chip channel (single) 0.11 <0.2 23 7 102 AHA-46211 Semna 559223 2923682 Chip channel (single) 0.02 <0.2 35 7 122 AHA-46212 Semna 559168 2923477 Chip channel (single) 13.90 1.9 740 5 92 AHA-46213 Semna 559163 2923447 Chip channel (single) 0.35 0.2 863 7 91 AHA-45692 Zeno 551536 2925822 Grab 0.01 0.6 288 n/a n/a AHA-45693 Zeno 551819 2926326 Grab 0.23 0.2 160 n/a n/a AHA-45694 Zeno 550622 2926279 Grab 0.07 2.7 9,730 n/a n/a AHA-45695 Zeno 550808 2926606 Grab 0.04 0.7 11 n/a n/a AHA-45696 Zeno 551674 2926196 Grab 0.02 0.2 524 n/a n/a AHA-45697 Zeno 551910 2925780 Grab 1.53 0.6 11 n/a n/a AHA-45698 Zeno 552764 2925324 Grab 45.10 3.1 83 n/a n/a AHA-45699 Zeno 552812 2925588 Grab 1.43 0.3 71 n/a n/a AHA-45700 Zeno 551600 2926183 Grab 0.16 0.3 266 n/a n/a AHA-45701 Zeno 552786 2925562 Grab 0.09 <0.2 35 n/a n/a AHA-45702 Zeno 552729 2925634 Grab 0.07 0.4 82 n/a n/a AHA-45703 Zeno 552648 2925514 Ore pile grab 1.81 0.5 542 n/a n/a AHA-45704 Zeno 552501 2925281 Grab 0.15 <0.2 41 n/a n/a AHA-45705 Zeno 552581 2925451 Grab 1.40 <0.2 29 n/a n/a AHA-45706 Zeno 552549 2925678 Grab 0.06 <0.2 6 n/a n/a AHA-45707 Zeno 552661 2925781 Grab 0.01 <0.2 1 n/a n/a AHA-45708 Zeno 552778 2925658 Grab 0.69 <0.2 253 n/a n/a AHA-45709 Zeno 552977 2925636 Grab 0.03 <0.2 142 n/a n/a AHA-45710 Zeno 553046 2925515 Grab 4.71 0.5 30 n/a n/a AHA-45711 Zeno 552994 2925498 Grab 0.02 <0.2 11 n/a n/a AHA-45712 Zeno 551852 2926684 Grab 0.05 0.2 115 n/a n/a AHA-45713 Zeno 553059 2925438 Grab 26.90 3.1 826 n/a n/a AHA-45714 Zeno 553053 2925433 Grab 4.06 0.7 674 n/a n/a AHA-45715 Zeno 552825 2925848 Grab 4.27 0.5 110 n/a n/a AHA-45716 Zeno 552877 2925780 Grab 0.15 <0.2 46 n/a n/a AHA-45717 Zeno 552924 2925759 Grab 0.85 <0.2 267 n/a n/a AHA-45718 Zeno 552927 2926073 Grab 5.04 14.9 19,270 n/a n/a AHA-45719 Zeno 552866 2926152 Grab 0.07 0.9 5,170 n/a n/a AHA-45720 Zeno 552800 2926361 Grab 0.07 <0.2 175 n/a n/a AHA-45721 Zeno 552803 2926362 Grab 0.20 0.2 339 n/a n/a AHA-45722 Zeno 552671 2926211 Grab 0.03 <0.2 60 n/a n/a AHA-45723 Zeno 552717 2926248 Grab 0.02 <0.2 54 n/a n/a Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-45724 Zeno 552508 2926296 Grab 0.06 <0.2 20 n/a n/a AHA-45725 Zeno 552455 2926289 Grab 1.52 0.3 62 n/a n/a AHA-45726 Zeno 553258 2926196 Ore pile grab 0.56 0.2 178 n/a n/a AHA-45727 Zeno 553518 2924794 Grab 0.16 0.2 18 n/a n/a AHA-45728 Zeno 553461 2924959 Grab 0.26 <0.2 67 n/a n/a AHA-45729 Zeno 553992 2925742 Grab 0.40 <0.2 51 n/a n/a AHA-45730 Zeno 553972 2925742 Grab 5.15 3.5 244 n/a n/a AHA-45731 Zeno 553916 2925741 Grab 0.47 0.4 172 n/a n/a AHA-45732 Zeno 553830 2925934 Grab 0.68 0.3 8 n/a n/a AHA-45733 Zeno 553927 2925943 Grab 0.39 <0.2 168 n/a n/a AHA-45734 Zeno 553983 2925931 Grab 0.71 0.3 114 n/a n/a AHA-45735 Zeno 554048 2925987 Grab 0.07 <0.2 3 n/a n/a AHA-45736 Zeno 554158 2925902 Ore pile grab 0.36 <0.2 7 n/a n/a AHA-45737 Zeno 554200 2925919 Grab 0.02 <0.2 7 n/a n/a AHA-45738 Zeno 553914 2925878 Grab 0.26 <0.2 20 n/a n/a AHA-45739 Zeno 553816 2925812 Grab 2.92 0.6 94 n/a n/a AHA-45740 Zeno 553813 2925769 Ore pile grab 0.12 <0.2 6 n/a n/a AHA-45741 Zeno 554258 2925855 Grab 0.08 <0.2 30 n/a n/a AHA-45742 Zeno 554260 2925860 Grab 5.80 1.0 266 n/a n/a AHA-45743 Zeno 554233 2925859 Grab 0.14 0.5 646 n/a n/a AHA-45791 Zeno 554193 2925305 Grab 1.78 <0.2 57 n/a n/a AHA-45792 Zeno 554192 2925303 Grab 24.50 8.2 83 n/a n/a AHA-45793 Zeno 554253 2925262 Grab 1.72 <0.2 19 n/a n/a AHA-45794 Zeno 554644 2925500 Grab 0.61 <0.2 124 n/a n/a AHA-45795 Zeno 554096 2925155 Ore pile grab 8.81 2.3 82 n/a n/a AHA-45796 Zeno 552934 2924804 Ore pile grab 0.30 <0.2 44 n/a n/a AHA-45797 Zeno 554425 2924996 Grab 0.50 0.3 72 n/a n/a AHA-45798 Zeno - - Blank 0.01 <0.2 12 n/a n/a Notes: All coordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R Au analysed using Au-AA23 analytical code, overlimit assays >10 g/t re-analysed using Au-GRA21 analytical code n/a: not assayed

Appendix B: Sample location plans

Figure B3: Black Gaharish prospect - sampling location plan

Figure B4: Bohlog - Kab Amira (southern) prospects- sampling location plan

Figure B5: Kab Amira prospect - sampling location plan

Figure B6: Semna prospect - sampling location plan

Figure B7: Zeno prospect (north-western area) - sampling location plan

SOURCE: Aton Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com