DataGuard, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company for security and compliance, is excited to announce the appointment of Johannes Kamleitner as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Kamleitner, based in Vienna, will oversee all revenue operations for the company, guiding DataGuard's multinational sales organization and driving its go-to-market strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240619922966/en/

Johannes Kamleitner DataGuard (Photo: Business Wire)

Kamleitner brings a wealth of experience in building and leading high-performing sales and marketing teams within the SaaS technology sector. He joins DataGuard from N-Able (formerly SolarWinds MSP), where he served as Group VP Sales for APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. His prior roles at GFI software included Interim GM, CRO, and SVP Global Sales, where he was instrumental in driving global vision and strategy across sales, marketing, product, engineering, and finance. His expertise will be critical in propelling DataGuard through its next growth phase following the notable acquisition of Stockholm-based privacy management software company, DPOrganizer.

"I am thrilled to be joining DataGuard and look forward to contributing to its journey," said Kamleitner. "Serving all our customers to help them mitigate risks and achieve compliance is a top priority. The DataGuard platform is an excellent product for organizations of all sizes seeking a robust security and compliance solution. I am eager to get started and together with my teams make a significant impact."

Kamleitner will report to Thomas Regier, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of DataGuard. Regier commented: "We are excited to welcome Johannes to the team. His expertise aligns perfectly with DataGuard's ambitious mission of providing 100,000 customers with a best-in-class security and compliance offering. Johannes' leadership will be a crucial contributor to our growth trajectory. We are thrilled to have him on board."

About DataGuard

DataGuard is a security and compliance software company trusted by more than 4,000 organizations across the globe. Customers use the platform to build up scalable risk management while getting certified fast and complying effortlessly with industry regulations and frameworks such as ISO 27001, TISAX®, NIS2, SOC2, GDPR, and the EU Whistleblower Directive. DataGuard's purpose-built software suite offers AI-powered workflow automation and seamless integration capabilities, reducing the time and money companies spend to build a digital Information Security Management System (ISMS) and Compliance Management System (CMS). DataGuard empowers organizations active in 50+ countries to better understand, identify, and manage the risks that matter most to them and to build up a robust security and compliance posture that allows them to stay ahead of their evolving business and regulatory needs.

TISAX® is a registered trademark of the ENX Association. DataGuard is not affiliated with the ENX Association. We provide Software-as-a-Service and support for the assessment on TISAX® only. The ENX Association does not take any responsibility for any content shown on DataGuard's website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240619922966/en/

Contacts:

pr@dataguard.com