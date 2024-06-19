International Chamber of Shipping: Shipping industry calls for action following the attack on the MV Tutor and cargo ship Verbena

LONDON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shipping community is appalled and deeply saddened with the tragic news that, yet another seafarer seems certain to have been killed in a drone boat strike on Wednesday 12 June while on board the MV Tutor in the Red Sea. We utterly condemn these assaults which directly contravene the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation.

Our thoughts and condolences go to the family and loved ones of the seafarer who tragically lost their life. It is deplorable that innocent seafarers are being attacked while simply performing their jobs, vital jobs which keep the world warm, fed, and clothed.

This is the second fatal attack in which our seafarers have been caught in the crosshairs of geopolitical conflicts. Three seafarers tragically lost their lives when the True Confidence was attacked earlier this year. And we must not forget the crew members from the Galaxy Leader and MSC Aries who are still being held captive.

Furthermore, we strongly condemn the attack on the cargo ship Verbena on Thursday 13 June which left a seafarer severely injured by anti-ship cruise missiles.

This is an unacceptable situation, and these attacks must stop now. We call for States with influence in the region to safeguard our innocent seafarers and for the swift de-escalation of the situation in the Red Sea. We have heard the condemnation and appreciate the words of support, but we urgently seek action to stop the unlawful attacks on these vital workers and this vital industry.

We hope that on this year's Day of The Seafarer on Tuesday 25 June the world takes a moment to recognise the immense contribution that seafarers make to the global economy and the unjust circumstances they are facing in the Red Sea and across the world.

Please kindly see below the full list of co-signatories to this statement.

Asian Shipowners' Association (ASA), BIMCO, Cruise Lines international Association (CLIA), European Community Shipowners' Association (ECSA), INTERMANAGER, International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO), International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), International Federation of Shipmasters' Associations (IFSMA), International Maritime Employers' Council (IMEC), International Maritime Pilots' Association (IMPA), International Parcel Tankers Association (IPTA), INTERTANKO, The Federation of National Associations of Ship Brokers and Agents (FONASBA), World Shipping Council (WSC).

