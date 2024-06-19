Volatus Aerospace Corp.: Volatus Aerospace Provides $2.4M CAD Drone and Training Package to a North American Disaster Response Entity

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV:VOL)(OCTQB:VLTTF) ("Volatus" or the "Company") announced today it has finalized the sale of a comprehensive drone solution and training package to a North American Disaster Response Entity with delivery to be finalized in Q2 and Q3. The package included drones and associated ground support equipment totaling $2.4M CAD with margins consistent with historical equipment sales done by the Company.

"The discussion around point of origin has made it a challenge in the U.S. to source reliable compliant drones and systems," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "Our subject matter experts, who have experience working with government entities and understand their unique needs, work closely with entities worldwide to identify the best systems packages for the task at hand and build a solution unique to their needs. What we provide can't be bought off a shelf."

The package will enable this disaster response entity to gather essential information rapidly in support of major events impacting communities.

Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading international provider of aerial intelligence solutions, using drones and commercial aircraft. Volatus serves civil, public safety, and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, as well as R&D, design, and manufacturing. We are focused on introducing green and innovative drone solutions to supplement and replace traditional aircraft and helicopters for long-linear inspections such as pipeline, energy, rail, and cargo services. Volatus is committed to carbon neutrality; the fostering of a safe, equitable and inclusive workplace; and responsible governance.

