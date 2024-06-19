Hollywood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - A&D Mortgage is proud to announce its prestigious recognition as the #1 Non-QM (Non-Qualified Mortgage) Lender in 2024 by Scotsman Guide, the leading resource for mortgage originators. This remarkable achievement highlights A&D Mortgage's dedication to providing innovative and flexible mortgage solutions.





Scotsman Guide's rankings are based on a comprehensive and verified assessment of mortgage companies' performance. All submitted data undergoes an extensive verification process to ensure accuracy before being published, making these rankings a reliable industry benchmark.

Continuous Climb in Rankings

Over the past three years, A&D Mortgage has made significant strides in the Scotsman Guide rankings across various categories:

Top Non-QM Lender: Progressed from #7 in 2022 to the #1 position in 2024

Top Wholesale Lender: Improved from #18 in 2022 to #9 in both 2023 and 2024

Top DSCR Lender: Debuted at #2 in 2024

Top Bank Statement Lender: Debuted at #2 in 2024

Commitment to Excellence

A&D Mortgage's ascent to the top of the Non-QM Lender category underscores its commitment to addressing the unique needs of borrowers who may not meet traditional lending criteria. By offering a wide range of Non-QM loan products, A&D Mortgage ensures that more individuals and families can achieve their homeownership dreams.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the #1 Non-QM Lender by Scotsman Guide," said Max Slyusarchuk, founder and CEO of A&D Mortgage. "This achievement reflects our team's hard work, innovative spirit, and unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service to our clients. We are committed to continuing this momentum and offering flexible, customer-focused mortgage solutions."

For additional information about A&D Mortgage and its updated Non-QM loan programs, please visit https://www.admortgage.com/.

About A&D Mortgage

As a premier direct mortgage lender, A&D Mortgage offers a full spectrum of conventional, government, and Non-QM loan products with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their Prime Jumbo loan product, A&D Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also offered for investment property loans. The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more to support the brokers they serve.

A&D Mortgage LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #958660. 1040 South Federal Highway, Hollywood, FL 33020. For important disclosures and state licensing information: https://admortgage.com/important-disclosures/

Contact: Carl Holman,

Communications Manager,

carl.holman@admortgage.com.

