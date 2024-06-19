Anzeige
19.06.2024 13:54 Uhr
Startup Giants Plc - Result of Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

("Startup Giants" or the "Company"; AQSE: SUG)

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

19 June 2024 - Startup Giants plc announces that further to its announcement dated 30 May 2024 and the shareholder circular referred to therein, both resolutions were passed at the general meeting of the Company held today, and in respect of Resolution 2, which was passed as a special resolution, a majority of the votes attaching to the shares of independent shareholders (as that term is defined in the AQSE Growth Market Rulebook - Access segment) voted on the resolution were cast in favour.

Accordingly, the Company's ordinary shares of £0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") will be withdrawn from admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 7:00 am on 28 June 2024. The last day of dealings in the Ordinary Shares on the AQSE Growth Market will be 27 June 2024.

This announcement contains information that, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended). Upon publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Startup Giants plc

Jeb Buckler, Chairman

jeb@startupgiants.com

+44 (0)203 291 3826

Keith Bayley Rogers & Co. Ltd

Brinsley Holman

brinsley.holman@kbrl.co.uk

+44 (0)7776 302228

Stephen Clayson

stephen.clayson@kbrl.co.uk

+44 (0)203 151 1847


