Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Doppeltes “STRONG BUY”! Jetzt bei EAM einsteigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.06.2024 14:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Environmental Risk Solutions, Inc.: Environmental Risk Solutions Bolsters Leadership With Robert E. Chambers as New VP of Operations

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Environmental Risk Solutions, Inc. is excited to announce the appointment of Robert E. Chambers as the new Vice President of Operations. With over thirty years of experience in the environmental and emergency response industry, Robert brings extensive expertise and a wealth of knowledge to our organization.



Throughout his distinguished career, Robert has partnered with clients to prepare for, respond to, and recover from environmental incidents, effectively managing and mitigating costs and liabilities. His comprehensive experience spans emergency response and crisis management, environmental regulatory analysis and compliance, contingency and emergency response planning, community awareness, and training.

Robert has successfully overseen over 700 incidents involving oil and hazardous material releases, natural disasters, and various other environmental emergencies. His leadership roles, including Past President of the Spill Control Association of America, underscore his dedication to the field.

Please join us in welcoming Robert to the Environmental Risk Solutions family. We eagerly anticipate his leadership and contributions as we continue to deliver top-tier environmental and emergency response services to our clients.

EnvironmentalRiskSolutions Leadership EmergencyResponse EnvironmentalManagement NewHire

About Environmental Risk Solutions, Inc.

For more information about Environmental Risk Solutions, Inc., please visit www.environmentalrisksolutions.com.

Contact Information

ERS Media
Media Inquiries
restore@environmentalrisksolutions.com
(855) 610-9722

SOURCE: Environmental Risk Solutions

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.