Environmental Risk Solutions, Inc.: Environmental Risk Solutions Bolsters Leadership With Robert E. Chambers as New VP of Operations

Throughout his distinguished career, Robert has partnered with clients to prepare for, respond to, and recover from environmental incidents, effectively managing and mitigating costs and liabilities. His comprehensive experience spans emergency response and crisis management, environmental regulatory analysis and compliance, contingency and emergency response planning, community awareness, and training.

Robert has successfully overseen over 700 incidents involving oil and hazardous material releases, natural disasters, and various other environmental emergencies. His leadership roles, including Past President of the Spill Control Association of America, underscore his dedication to the field.

Please join us in welcoming Robert to the Environmental Risk Solutions family. We eagerly anticipate his leadership and contributions as we continue to deliver top-tier environmental and emergency response services to our clients.

