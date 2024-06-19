Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an Advanced Exploration Lease (AEL) with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association (KIA) for a portion of the Ulu Project, providing the Company exclusive surface rights and access to this area of Inuit Owned Lands (IOL) for a period of 10 years. Prior to the AEL, Blue Star applied for an annual surface rights permit which did not provide exclusive rights to the Company. Blue Star recognises that Inuit have access rights granted to them under the Nunavut Agreement, including accessing IOL covered by Advanced Exploration and Commercial leases, subject to any restrictions to that right provided under the Nunavut Agreement. Blue Star holds the subsurface rights in the AEL pursuant to a mining lease and a mineral exploration agreement with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

Highlights

The AEL provides Blue Star with surface rights for various exploration and advanced exploration work at the Ulu Project

The AEL provides exclusive surety of land use access to support Blue Star's work programs

As part of the agreement, Blue Star will issue 2.46 million shares to the KIA, further aligning the interests of both parties as exploration and development at the Ulu Project progresses

"We are very pleased to enter into an Advanced Exploration Lease with the KIA," said Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star Gold. "This agreement permits exclusive access rights to the Inuit owned lands that lie over the Company's subsurface mineral rights, and further strengthens the parties' relationship as we continue to unlock the vast potential of the High Lake Belt."

KIA President Bobby Greenley states, "The KIA Board is pleased with the completion of the AEL for the Ulu Project with Blue Star. The AEL provides more certainty with respect to the reporting and monitoring for the KIA. If Blue Star continues to achieve success in its development of the Ulu Project, it will also benefit Kitikmeot Inuit."

Advanced Exploration Lease

The AEL is a ten-year agreement that provides exclusive access to ~348 hectares of IOL (Figure 1). This area contains a ~1200-metre-long airstrip, ~6 kilometres of all weather roads, an esker quarry, the current camp pad, a non-hazardous landfill, the historic portal and laydown areas, and a proposed laydown and future camp pad.

Blue Star will allow third parties to use the Ulu Project area, however third parties accessing the lands must follow safety, regulatory and environmental requirements. The access must not impact Blue Star site activities and the Company will charge reasonable commercial fees to third party users.

Blue Star will issue 2,460,000 common shares to the KIA on execution of the AEL. The KIA's shareholding is subject to certain resale restrictions. In addition, Blue Star will pay KIA an annual cash rental fee.

The Kitikmeot Inuit Association

The Kitikmeot Inuit Association was incorporated in 1976 to represent and promote the interests of the Kitikmeot Inuit. The KIA is a democratically elected not-for-profit society. KIA's mandate is to "manage Kitikmeot Inuit lands and resources, and to protect and promote the social, cultural, political, environmental and economic well-being of Kitikmeot Inuit." The KIA owns 92,619 Km2 of surface IOL in the Kitikmeot Region.





Figure 1: Ulu Gold Project Advanced Exploration Lease Area.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/213509_bebc5235c47dcadd_003full.jpg

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 270 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease) and numerous high-potential exploration targets (gold and critical minerals) occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential. The site of the future deepwater port at Grays Bay is 40 to 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Grays Bay Road passes near the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

