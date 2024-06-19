Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cinclus Pharma Holding AB on Nasdaq Stockholm

On request of Cinclus Pharma Holding AB, company registration number 559136-8765, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading with effect from June 20, 2024. The decision is conditional upon the shares of Cinclus Pharma Holding AB meeting the liquidity requirements. As per today's date the company has a total of 26,227,040 shares. Short Name: CINPHA ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0020388577 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 335514 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 48,240,170 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 20 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 2010 Health Care ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 20 up and including June 24, 2024, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 33 and 132-133 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.