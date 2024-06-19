Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) ("Velocity" or the "Company") reports the results of its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on June 18, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.

Votes representing 149,815,984 shares were cast, representing 76.36% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the Meeting results is outlined below.

Motion Votes for the Motion Percentage of Votes in Favour Number of Directors 149,550,960 99.82% Keith Henderson 149,540,746 99.82% Mark Cruise 149,540,746 99.82% Daniel Marinov 149,540,746 99.82% Gerrie van der Westhuizen 149,805,770 99.99% Michelle Roth 149,540,960 99.82% Appointment of Auditor 149,815,984 100% Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan 149,264,960 99.63%

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a precious metal and copper explorer focused in Europe. In Bulgaria, Velocity has a 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the prefeasibility-stage Rozino deposit. Velocity also has a 70% interest in the Momchil property (which includes the Obichnik project), a 70% interest in the Nadezhda property (which includes the Makedontsi project), and a 70% interest in the Dangovo property (which is contiguous with the Makedontsi project). The Company holds a 100% interest in the Iglika copper-gold exploration property. The Company has entered into an agreement to acquire a 75% interest in the Zlatusha copper-gold exploration property.

