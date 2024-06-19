AI/ML Innovations Inc. Launches TheNeuralCloud.com, a Neural Net as a Service Platform

AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that NeuralCloud Solutions Inc., AI/ML's newest wholly owned, operating subsidiary focused on pioneering advancements at the convergence of the global smart sensor market and the digital health industry, reported the following:

NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. is proud to announce the launch of TheNeuralCloud.com. This innovative Neural Net as a Service Platform (NNaaS) affords healthcare providers, device company developers, and researchers, effortless and seamless access to advanced neural networks that analyze cloud-based biometric measurements, with a goal of improved healthcare outcomes.

The first service provided to subscribers on TheNeuralCloud.com is our proprietary ECG Neural Net. This advanced solution provides detailed beat-to-beat labeling for ECGs of any duration, up to and including 48 hours, covering approximately 170,000 labeled heartbeats. This enhanced level of detail enables further neural network processing to uncover critical insights and events related to cardiovascular disease and other ailments.

Paul Duffy, CEO of AI/ML Innovations Inc., stated, "We are thrilled to launch our subscription-based service platform, providing our clients with unparalleled access to advanced neural network technologies."

For more information about AI/ML Innovations Inc., Neural Cloud Solutions Inc., and the Neural Net as a Service platform, please visit https://theneuralcloud.com.

###

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For AI/ML Innovations Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, AI/ML Innovations' expectations concerning management's plans, objectives, and strategies, including strategies for defending the Company's intellectual property. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. AI/ML Innovations Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AI/ML with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com