Ripley Entertainment Inc.: Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach Kicks Off Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour

Celebrate the experience's opening with characters and a ribbon-cutting party June 21, 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Nintendo of America to host an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour experience. As a stop on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour, Ripley's will bring an interactive experience to aquarium guests from June 14 to August 11, 2024.

Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach Kicks Off Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour

Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach Kicks Off Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour

To celebrate this partnership, Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach will host a public grand opening ceremony and party on June 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Embarking on an adventure that combines Animal Crossing: New Horizons inspired experiences with the wonders of marine life, visitors can expect:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Photo Opportunities : Capture unforgettable moments with some of your favorite characters.

: Capture unforgettable moments with some of your favorite characters. Aquarium Exploration with a Twist : Themed signage throughout the aquarium will feature creature descriptions presented by Blathers with information directly from the game.

: Themed signage throughout the aquarium will feature creature descriptions presented by Blathers with information directly from the game. Animal Crossing Merchandise : Bring a piece of the game's charm home and purchase Animal Crossing themed merch from the aquarium's gift shop, Ripley's Cargo Hold.

: Bring a piece of the game's charm home and purchase Animal Crossing themed merch from the aquarium's gift shop, Ripley's Cargo Hold. My Nintendo Rewards: Earn My Nintendo Platinum Points* by checking in at My Nintendo kiosk on-site.

"We are incredibly excited to be one of the stops for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour," said Pablo Chavez, General Manager of Ripley's Attractions of Myrtle Beach. "This partnership allows us to offer our guests an immersive experience that combines the magic of the underwater world with beloved elements of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. To us, It's a great blend of education, entertainment, and nostalgia for visitors of all ages."

Don't miss your chance to dive into the adventure of a lifetime at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, where the magic of Animal Crossing: New Horizons awaits! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ripleyaquariums.com/myrtlebeach.

About Ripley Entertainment

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918 - still in print today - Ripley Entertainment has grown to be a world leader in family entertainment, expanding to include more than 100 attractions in 10 countries around the world. Along with Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditoriums, Guinness World Records Attractions, Aquariums, Wax Museums, traveling shows, and miniature golf, the world of Ripley's continues to grow through exciting new experiences, content, and books for all ages. Learn more about Ripley's Believe It or Not! by visiting Ripleys.com and following on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

*A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply (https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point).

Contact Information

Alex McMinn

amcminn@ripleys.com

(843) 916-0888 ext. 3250





SOURCE: Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach

View the original press release on newswire.com.