Introducing Workiva Carbon

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), a global leader in assured integrated reporting, announced the launch of Workiva Carbon. The new offering advances its ESG & Sustainability Platform for organizations to support the requirements of global climate regulations, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), SEC's climate disclosure rules, and California's Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (SB 253) and Climate-Related Financial Risk Act (SB 261). Workiva Carbon simplifies the management of net zero targets that thousands of organizations have established voluntarily to meet international guidelines, respond to stakeholder demands for transparency, and better compete in the global economy.

With Workiva Carbon, companies can:

Measure: Collect real-time data from their ERP platforms, accounting systems, and utility providers, and track greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across facilities and locations using thousands of externally validated emissions factors that cover 240+ countries and territories. This data enables companies to automatically calculate carbon emissions across scope 1, 2, and 3.

Collect real-time data from their ERP platforms, accounting systems, and utility providers, and track greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across facilities and locations using thousands of externally validated emissions factors that cover 240+ countries and territories. This data enables companies to automatically calculate carbon emissions across scope 1, 2, and 3. Manage: Create supplier engagement surveys with easy-to-fill forms that capture and connect critical data to reports and dashboards, enabling them to set science-based targets and reduction pathways, assess ESG risk, and take steps to decarbonize the supply chain.

Create supplier engagement surveys with easy-to-fill forms that capture and connect critical data to reports and dashboards, enabling them to set science-based targets and reduction pathways, assess ESG risk, and take steps to decarbonize the supply chain. Collaborate: Gather, share, and link the same set of trusted data to deliverables across business functions-including sustainability, accounting, finance, audit, risk, legal, and more-without the risks associated with manual edits, multiple versions, downloads of disparate spreadsheets, or last-minute changes.

Gather, share, and link the same set of trusted data to deliverables across business functions-including sustainability, accounting, finance, audit, risk, legal, and more-without the risks associated with manual edits, multiple versions, downloads of disparate spreadsheets, or last-minute changes. Report: Automatically align emissions data to voluntary and mandated frameworks created within the Workiva platform and deliver consistent disclosures for regulators, investors, and other audit-ready stakeholders, thanks to full data lineage and history, attached evidence, and granular permissions.

"The launch of Workiva Carbon enhances Workiva's established and leading ESG platform, positioning us to help businesses advance their sustainability efforts," said Julie Iskow, president and chief executive officer of Workiva. "Now our customers can streamline Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions tracking, set science-based targets, and meet stakeholder demands amidst the changing investor and regulatory landscape. Bringing these carbon capabilities into our platform highlights our unwavering commitment to providing our customers a comprehensive solution for Financial reporting, ESG, and GRC."

Workiva Carbon combines technology and expertise from our recent Sustain.Life acquisition with the power of the Workiva platform. Sustain.Life has been helping companies with their carbon accounting and emissions reporting across industries worldwide since its inception. We are delighted to welcome the Sustain.Life team of experts with their industry-leading technology to Workiva. Together, we can make an even greater impact and accelerate our mission to power transparent reporting for a better world.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world's leading cloud platform for assured, integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers' financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com

