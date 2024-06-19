CirrusLabs Honored With U.S. Department of Commerce Export Achievement Certificate

AANHPI-Led Tech Firm Recognized for Global Trade Expansion

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / CirrusLabs, a leading Asian American and Pacific Islander (AANHPI)-owned and led technology firm, was recently awarded the prestigious Export Achievement Certificate from the U.S. Department of Commerce (U.S. Commercial Service) through the Global Diversity Export Initiative.

This award was presented by Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, through the Global Diversity Export Initiative. This national recognition highlights CirrusLabs' outstanding achievements in expanding its innovative technology solutions to global markets.

The Export Achievement Certificate recognizes American companies that have either made their first export sale or expanded their sales into overseas markets with assistance from the U.S. Commercial Service.

CirrusLabs' receipt of this certificate is further attributed to its selection for Trade Winds, the largest U.S. government-led trade mission and business development forum organized by the U.S. Commercial Service to promote trade globally. This underscores CirrusLabs' deep commitment to international trade and its collaboration with the U.S. government to expand its business footprint.

The award was presented at the USPAACC CelebrASIAN conference, where the U.S. Commercial Service sought to highlight successful exporters and connect with the AANHPI business community. CirrusLabs was also named to the USPAACC Fast 100 list for the third time (2020, 2022, and 2024), further demonstrating the company's continued growth and innovation.

CirrusLabs' remarkable success is fueled by its expanding portfolio of innovative services, which includes expertise in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, ERP (including ServiceNow, SAP, Oracle Financials Cloud, and Workday), data migration and cloud, SOX compliance and devsecops, procurement and supplier management, call center analytics and migration, ScienceLogic, and Atlassian.

"Receiving the Export Achievement Certificate from the U.S. Department of Commerce is an immense honor," said Naeem Hussain, COO of CirrusLabs. "This recognition, along with our inclusion in the Fast 100 list for the third time, validates our dedication to driving innovation and expanding our reach globally."

CirrusLabs extends its sincere gratitude to the U.S. Department of Commerce (U.S. Commercial Service) and the entire CirrusLabs team for their support and contributions to this remarkable achievement.

About CirrusLabs

CirrusLabs is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, specializing in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, ERP (including ServiceNow, SAP, Oracle Financials Cloud, and Workday), data migration and cloud, SOX compliance and devsecops, procurement and supplier management, call center analytics and migration, ScienceLogic, and Atlassian.

