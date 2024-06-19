Anzeige
19.06.2024 15:02 Uhr
QR-Note: The Next Generation of Sticky Notes

QR- Note: The New Smart Sticky Note.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Artist and inventor Chi Huynh has reinvented one of our beloved products, the yellow sticky note.

Smart Sticky Note

Introducing the QR-Note, a sticky note that enables you to save photos, videos, and voice recordings to your notes. Ideal for professionals who require instant access to information quickly and easily. Simply scan the QR-Note with your smartphone.

"In the fast-paced AI era, where information needs to be delivered fast and instantly, our traditional sticky note is no longer smart enough!" said Huynh.

The QR-Note uses a new kind of QR code, which Huynh calls the Universal QR Code. This patent-pending technology allows multiple users with the QR-Note app to write or add content to the QR code without having to register it first. It is a simple and yet magical solution for smart reminders.

The QR-Note uses a new kind of QR code, which Huynh calls the Universal QR Code. This patent-pending technology allows multiple users with the QR-Note app to write or add content to the QR code without having to register it first. It is a simple and yet magical solution for smart reminders.

Contact:
Chi Huynh
info@qrnote.shop

