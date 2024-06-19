QR-Note: The Next Generation of Sticky Notes

QR- Note: The New Smart Sticky Note.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Artist and inventor Chi Huynh has reinvented one of our beloved products, the yellow sticky note.

Introducing the QR-Note, a sticky note that enables you to save photos, videos, and voice recordings to your notes. Ideal for professionals who require instant access to information quickly and easily. Simply scan the QR-Note with your smartphone.

"In the fast-paced AI era, where information needs to be delivered fast and instantly, our traditional sticky note is no longer smart enough!" said Huynh. Introducing the QR-Note: a new kind of sticky note that enables you to save photos, videos, and voice recordings to your sticky notes. It is ideal for everyone who requires instant access to information quickly and easily. Simply scan the QR-Note with your smartphone and gain access to the digital content you need to be reminded of instantly.

The QR-Note uses a new kind of QR code, which Huynh calls the Universal QR Code. This patent-pending technology allows multiple users with the QR-Note app to write or add content to the QR code without having to register it first. It is a simple and yet magical solution for smart reminders.

Contact Information

Chi Huynh

Founder

info@qrnote.shop

9512021227

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGqYZal7XYE

SOURCE: QR-Note

