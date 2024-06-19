Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks Launches Demand Generation In a Box

Turnkey Suite of Services Give Small and Medium Businesses the Data, People, and Content Needed to Drive Interest in their Brand

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), the 101-year-old Massachusetts-based global leader in customer experience solutions, has unveiled its newest innovation - Demand Generation In a Box . It's an all-in-one offering that combines data, sales, and marketing services for business-to-business lead generation and opportunity creation. Specifically geared toward small and medium businesses, Demand Generation In a Box includes comprehensive data to help companies identify high-potential leads. It can also include outsourced sales development representatives to streamline lead qualification and outbound sales efforts, and media, content, and digital marketing offerings.

"We've seen tremendous market demand for a turnkey solution with rapid deployment that will help companies generate more high-quality leads and close more business," said Kelly Waller, SVP of Sales and Marketing for Harte Hanks.

"We know that scaling businesses worldwide are facing strong revenue headwinds. Everything from resource constraints and limited expertise to rapid content creation and data management demands. Moving forward, every dollar spent will need to work harder to grow at the same pace, and that's why we are rolling out Demand Generation In a Box."

Demand Generation in a Box services scale depending on the needs of the business. An Essentials package, which includes a foundational data package, weekly reporting, campaign strategy, sales playbook, and digital prospecting through email, display, and social media, starts at $10,000.

"Unveiling this new product is just one of the many bold initiatives we've launched this year under Elevate, our transformative program designed to expand our customer base, diversify our product lineup, and boost our efficiency. We're also thrilled to kick off our first-ever global Enable360 event in London next week," said Kirk Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Harte Hanks.

Demand Generation in a Box requires no new software or hardware and integrates seamlessly with existing business processes. Campaigns can be up and running in just six weeks to help drive high-quality leads and conversions.

Harte Hanks is unveiling Demand Generation in a Box at its flagship ENABLE360 event in London on June 25, 2024. Tickets are available at: https://e.hartehanks.com/enable360-2024

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands, including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com .

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "target," "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management's expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Jen.London@hartehanks.com

SOURCE: Harte Hanks, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com