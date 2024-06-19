Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - Atlanta, GA-based Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), the largest orthodontic residency program in the world, announces that its Class of 2025, 40 residents, achieved a 100% passage rate for the American Board of Orthodontics' Written Examination. This is the fifth year the Program has accomplished educational excellence and recorded the highest scores ever. Passage of the Written Examination is the first of two steps for an orthodontist to become Board Certified in Orthodontics. Once the examinees complete GSO's CODA accredited program they are eligible for the Scenario-based Clinical Examination to become a Diplomate of the ABO.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9276/213487_fc1ba39d94004a03_001full.jpg

"We extend our congratulations to GSO's 2025 class of residents for its remarkably high passage rate of the American Board of Orthodontics Written examination," said Randy Kluender, D.D.S., M.S., President & Chairman, Board of Trustees. "This is not only a testament to the residents of our 36-month program, but also to our exceptionally skilled faculty and staff for helping our residents achieve this prodigious goal, and to embark on a successful career in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics."

The Written Examination is a comprehensive exam that assesses the examinee's knowledge of basic sciences and clinical concepts based on criterion-referenced testing. Georgia School of Orthodontics requires that all residents complete the ABO Written Examination during the second year of their orthodontic residency program.

According to the American Board of Orthodontists (ABO), a Board-Certified Orthodontist "has reached a distinct level of achievement that goes beyond state required licensure, includes additional education and ongoing assessment, and indicates that an orthodontic specialist is upholding the standards of the credential."

To learn more about Georgia School of Orthodontics Resident Program, visit https://www.bracestoday.com/academics/admissions/.

About Georgia School of Orthodontics

Atlanta-based Georgia School of Orthodontics offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program, the largest in the world, is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents, while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the school's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

