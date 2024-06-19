Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced it has been named winner of the "Best Technology Provider Risk Decisioning" category in the 2024 Credit Strategy Credit Awards.

The Credit Strategy Credit Awards recognize and celebrate innovation, best practices, and those setting new standards in the credit and financial services industries. Winners were announced at an awards ceremony June 18 at The Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

"This is a tremendous honor for the Provenir team, recognizing their hard work and ingenuity in redefining risk decisioning for modern financial services organizations," said Frode Berg, General Manager, EMEA, for Provenir. "Our AI-Powered Decisioning platform delivers efficient automation and data orchestration that adapts to the needs of organizations, enabling them to build customer trust and reduce risk with compliant and secure processes."

Provenir's AI-Powered Decisioning platform incorporates four intelligent decisioning solutions credit risk onboarding, customer management, collections, and fraud identity across the lifecycle in a single platform. With holistic end-to-end decisioning, the platform eliminates the need to integrate multiple platforms by providing cohesive, loyalty-building experiences across the customer journey that minimize risk and maximize customer lifetime value.

About Provenir

Provenir helps banks, fintechs and financial services providers unlock the secret to smarter credit risk decisioning.

Provenir's AI-powered platform brings together the power of decisioning, data, and case management to drive intelligent decisions. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 4 billion transactions annually.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240619845509/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kelly Poffenberger

Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for Provenir)

kelly@lutzpr.com

714.553.9071